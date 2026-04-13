'Gravely Concerning And Anguishing...': N Chandrasekaran Issues Statement On TCS Nashik Case Probe Underway

MENAFN - Live Mint) Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, on Monday, said the complaints and allegations emerging from the Nashik branch of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were "gravely concerning and anguishing." He said that a“thorough investigation” is ongoing to establish the facts and“identify all individuals responsible for this situation.”

As many as eight women employees of the MNC had lodged complaints alleging mental and sexual harassment. The complaints include allegations of sexual harassment, inappropriate touching, objectionable remarks, stalking, and mental pressure at the workplace, mentioned a report by news wire ANI.

In a statement, Chandrasekaran said the matter is being treated with the "utmost seriousness", and action has already been initiated against the accused employees.

Tata Sons Chairman's statement

In his statement, Chandrasekaran also said that the company is extending full cooperation to the ongoing investigations.

“Action has already been initiated against the accused employees, and the company is extending its full cooperation to the ongoing investigations. The Tata Group maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of coercion or misconduct by its employees. A thorough investigation is underway to establish the facts and identify all individuals responsible for this situation,” read the statement.

As per the statement -Chief Operating Officer at TCS, Aarthi Subramanian – will lead the investigation.

“Appropriate and stringent action will be taken against those found guilty. Any necessary process improvements or corrective measures will be promptly implemented and strictly enforced,” the statement added.

Earlier in the day, the accused Operations Head was produced before the court on Monday, reported ANI.

Accused's police custody extended

The prosecution – represented by Assistant Director of Public Prosecution sought more time in police custody for the accused - stating that additional time was needed to complete the investigation.

The court, after hearing the submissions, granted two more days of police custody after the earlier three-day remand, extending custody till 15 April.

The case began with a complaint by a woman employee, who alleged that a colleague established a relationship with her on the pretext of marriage. Seven other women also came forward with similar experiences – as the investigation progressed.

Those arrested include Asif Ansari, Shafi Shaikh, Shahrukh Qureshi, Raza Memon and Tausif Attar. One more employee has also been arrested, reported ANI.

Preliminary information revealed that the incidents are said to have taken place between 2022 and 2026.