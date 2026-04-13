Marine Lubricants Market In-Depth Insights, Business Opportunities And Top Companies Analysis Forecast By 2033

MENAFN - GetNews) The Marine Lubricants Market is witnessing steady growth driven by expanding global trade, stricter environmental regulations, and the need for high-performance engine efficiency. Key players such as Shell, ExxonMobil, BP, TotalEnergies, and Chevron are focusing on sustainable, low-emission lubricants and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market presence.

The Marine Lubricants Market is projected to grow from USD 6.55 billion in 2025 to USD 7.08 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 1.56%, in terms of value. The 2026 market report provides a comprehensive evaluation of market size, share, growth, demand and marine lubricants market trends with forecast. The marine lubricants market has registered growth due to the increasing global shipping activities, fleet sizes, and operation hours, combined with the imposition of stringent environmental policies and demands for high-performance, eco-friendly lubricants. In addition, technological innovations in lubricant chemistry and predictive maintenance solutions are improving engine efficiency as well as reducing operating costs. The rising offshore activities and port operations are also fueling the market demand for marine lubricants.

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By ship type, the tankers segment accounted for the second-largest market share.

The tankers segment was the second-largest ship type in the marine lubricants market in 2024, influenced by high demand for engines and machinery in transporting crude oil over long distances. Continuous operations over long distances result in greater lubricant consumption. Heavy-duty tanker engines demand high-performance lubricants, which help in minimizing wear and provide greater dependability. Increasing requirements for shipments of oils and chemicals are contributing to the growth of the market in this segment.

By product type, the hydraulic fluid segment accounted for the second-largest market share.

The hydraulic fluid segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2024, in terms of value. This can be attributed mainly to its significant role in controlling and smoothly operating shipboard hydraulic systems. Its demand is supported by extensive use in steering gears, cranes, winches, and other onboard machinery, where reliable performance and system protection are critical to safe and efficient vessel operations.

Europe was the second-largest market for marine lubricants in 2024.

In 2024, Europe accounted for the second-largest share of the global marine lubricants market. This market dominance is led by the region's well-developed marine infrastructure and substantial commercial vessel traffic. Europe benefits from the high-density ship ports and an active merchant and offshore fleet. Environmental regulations are another factor that supports the requirements for high-performance marine lubricants. Continuous vessel maintenance and retrofitting operations contribute to sustained market consumption rates.

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Marine Lubricants Companies

The key players profiled in the report include BP p.l.c. (UK), Chevron Corporation (US), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), Shell plc (UK), TotalEnergies SE (France), Petronas (Malaysia), LUKOIL (Russia), Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd (Japan), China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (China), ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (Japan), Gulf Oil International Ltd. (UK), Emirates National Oil Company (UAE), ENI S.p.A (Italy), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (India), PetroChina Company Limited (China), Moeve (Spain), FUCHS (Germany), Gazprom (Russia), and Calumet, Inc. (US).

Shell plc, commonly known as Shell, is an energy and petrochemical company. It is one of the world's most valuable companies and one of the six oil & gas“supermajors.” The company operates through five segments: integrated gas, upstream, renewables and energy solutions, marketing, and chemicals and products. Its upstream business is engaged in the exploration and extraction of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, as well as in marketing and transporting them. The integrated gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products. Its marketing business segment offers marine lubricants. The company is also a pioneer of a new lubricant technology called GTL lubricants, which is a premium lubricant produced at the Pearl GTL plant in Qatar. The company is able to maintain its position in the market through its 4 base oil manufacturing plants, 32 lubricant blending plants, 9 grease plants, and 3 GTL base oil storage hubs. It operates in more than 70 countries in the Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, North America, Europe, and South America.

Exxon Mobil Corporation is one of the largest publicly traded oil & gas companies, which markets fuel and lubricants under four brands: Esso, Exxon, Mobil, and Exxon Mobil. It also owns hundreds of small subsidiaries. The company operates through four business segments, namely, energy products, upstream, chemical products, and specialty products. The company owns lubricant blending plants in 25 countries; present in almost all regions; this includes 6 base stock refineries and 21 blending plants. Exxon Mobil is one of the largest integrated refiners in the world, with almost 80% refinery and blending operations integrated directly into oil fields, which helps in maintaining a steady supply of raw materials to manufacture refined products, such as base oil for lubricants. It offers marine lubricants through its specialty products business segment. It is one of the world's largest companies by revenue and one of the world's biggest oil & gas companies.

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