Rajasthan Police Freeze Drug Smuggler's Assets Valued At Rs 2.78 Crore

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 13 (IANS) In a major crackdown on narcotics-linked wealth, the police in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh have frozen assets worth nearly Rs 2.78 crore belonging to alleged drug smuggler Usman Khan under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, officials said on Monday.

The action was carried out under the supervision of Pratapgarh Superintendent of Police (SP) B. Aditya, invoking Section 68F(1) of the NDPS Act to target properties acquired through illegal drug trafficking.

Following approval from the competent authority of the Union government in New Delhi, police teams on Monday affixed freezing notices on properties linked to the accused and his relatives in the Arnod police station area.

According to the police, the operation stems from a February 21, 2026 case, when a team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Shivlal Meena intercepted and arrested Narayan Lal Meena during a blockade.

During the action, more than 4.25 kg of brown sugar (heroin) along with related chemicals were seized.

Subsequent investigation revealed that the consignment had been sent for distribution by Usman Khan, a resident of Deoli in Rajasthan's Tonk district.

However, upon learning of the police action, Usman Khan was on the run.

A court has since issued a warrant for his arrest.

Police also said that Usman Khan is enrolled as a college student in Mandsaur but has allegedly been involved in drug trafficking for a considerable period.

Investigations uncovered that despite having no known legitimate income or ancestral property, Usman Khan accumulated significant wealth in a short span through illegal activities.

Police identified assets, including a luxurious house in Deoli worth Rs 50 lakh, a farmhouse valued at Rs 1 crore, a Fortuner car ( valued at Rs 48 lakh) purchased in a relative's name, a Scorpio car registered in his own name and five Marwari/Kathiawari horses worth around Rs 80 lakh and ten Murrah buffaloes maintained at the farmhouse.

Many of these assets were registered in the names of his mother, Rubina Bi, and brother Rahmat, indicating attempts to conceal ownership.

A detailed proposal prepared by Arnod police was sent to the competent authority under Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators Act (SAFEMA) and the NDPS Act in New Delhi.

After approval, authorities have now formally frozen both movable and immovable properties and initiated further legal proceedings.

Pratapgarh SP Aditya emphasised that the action against drug trafficking and illegal wealth will continue.

He warned that strict action will be taken not only against drug smugglers but also against those aiding them directly or indirectly.

Police also confirmed that the accused has a criminal history, with previous cases registered under attempted murder and the Arms Act.

Authorities are continuing efforts to trace and arrest the accused.