Sanara Medtech, Inc. Investigated By The Portnoy Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Sanara's stock price plummeted $6.93, or 24.7%, to close at $21.11 per share on November 12, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market decline followed a series of disclosures beginning after market hours on November 11, 2025, when the Company announced it was“discontinuing operations” of its Tissue Health Plus (THP) program. Management stated the move was intended to“reallocate resources to its core surgical business” and enhance“operating efficiency.” However, third quarter 2025 financial results released the next morning revealed a staggering“net loss from discontinued operations” of $31.2 million. This figure was largely driven by a“noncash asset impairment charge of $26.5 million” directly tied to the shuttering of the THP program. The sudden revelation of these massive write-downs and the abandonment of a major business segment triggered an immediate sell-off as the market opened on November 12.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

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310-692-8883



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