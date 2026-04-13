Circle Logistics Expands Cold Chain Services To Support Food And Temperature-Sensitive Shippers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enhanced temperature-controlled transportation solutions deliver greater visibility, compliance, and reliability for time-sensitive shipments

FORT WAYNE, Ind., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circle Logistics, a prominent third-party logistics (3PL) provider, has enhanced its cold chain logistics services to better support food and temperature-sensitive shippers. This expansion strengthens its offering of dependable, temperature-controlled transportation solutions. Failure to maintain proper temperatures, along with delays or insufficient visibility, can lead to expensive product loss and significant compliance risks.

The timing reflects accelerating market demand: the global cold chain logistics market is projected to exceed $525 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of more than 15%, driven by rising complexity, e-commerce grocery growth, and tightening food safety regulations. In the U.S. alone, the FDA Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) has raised the compliance bar significantly for temperature-sensitive shippers.

As demand grows for stricter compliance, tighter delivery windows, and greater shipment visibility, Circle Logistics is investing in enhanced cold chain capabilities designed to protect product integrity from origin to final destination. The expanded services support a wide range of temperature-sensitive freight, including fresh and frozen food, beverages, and other temperature-sensitive shipments requiring validated temperature control.

"Cold chain logistics requires precision, accountability, and real-time visibility," said Karl Fillhouer, vice president of sales and operations at Circle Logistics. "Our expanded services give food shippers confidence that their products will move safely, remain compliant, and arrive on time. In a regulatory environment that is only getting stricter, that confidence isn't just optional, it's a competitive necessity."

Expanded capabilities now include access to a broader network of temperature-controlled carriers, along with real-time shipment tracking and proactive monitoring. This is further supported by enhanced compliance support for FSMA regulations, risk mitigation planning for high-value and time-sensitive freight, and dedicated operations support for all cold chain customers.

Circle Logistics' expanded cold chain services are designed to address these challenges by combining technology, carrier partnerships, and hands-on operational expertise. The company's logistics team works closely with shippers to build customized transportation strategies that prioritize consistency, traceability, and performance.

By strengthening its cold chain infrastructure, Circle Logistics continues to position itself as a trusted logistics partner for companies moving high-value, time-critical freight.

For more information about Circle Logistics' cold chain services, visit .

About Circle Logistics

Founded in Fort Wayne, Ind. in 2011, Circle Logistics is one of the fastest-growing transportation companies in the nation, servicing over $700 million in freight spend. As a Top 50 Freight Brokerage Firm, Circle combines the dedication of a privately owned asset-based 3PL with the coverage of a public large-scale provider to create a superior modern freight experience. Circle is committed to delivering on three core promises to our customers: No Fail Service, Personalized Communication, and Innovative Solutions and provides coverage across all modes of transportation in the continental United States and Mexico, including Dry Van, Flatbed, Reefer, LTL, Expedite, Oversize and Air. For more information, visit .

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