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Religious Leader Criticizes Trump’s Jesus Comparison as “Unacceptable”
(MENAFN) A senior representative of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem has condemned US President Donald Trump over his recent comments and actions, stating that comparing himself to Jesus Christ is inappropriate and unacceptable.
Speaking to media reports, General Vicar Bishop William Shomali argued that the figure of Jesus should be followed as a moral example rooted in humility and service rather than dominance or self-importance. He stressed that the issue is not the idea of emulating Christ, but the manner in which it is being interpreted and portrayed.
“If we consider Jesus Christ as a model, then we should emulate him—but that should be through his humility, spirit of service, and self-sacrifice, not through a desire for domination, authority, and marginalizing others,” Bishop William Shomali said.
He further criticized what he described as self-aggrandizing behavior, saying: “Therefore, the problem is not that he (Trump) tries to emulate Jesus Christ, but rather that he tries to present himself as if he were a superhuman and great figure.
“This is not acceptable and is rejected,” Shomali added.
The bishop also linked recent US policy actions during the Iran conflict to what he sees as a departure from Christian ethical principles, emphasizing the importance of compassion and respect for others in Christian teaching. He noted that religious leadership bodies, including the Vatican and Catholic institutions, have expressed opposition to the war.
He added that broader Christian leadership has taken a critical stance toward the conflict, stating that both the pope and many US bishops are against it.
According to reports, tensions escalated further after Trump publicly criticized Pope Leo XIV, calling him “weak on crime” and questioning his approach to foreign policy, while also suggesting the Church’s leadership decisions were politically motivated.
The controversy also intensified after the US president shared an AI-generated image on social media showing himself depicted in a Christ-like form, which contributed to the backlash from religious figures.
Speaking to media reports, General Vicar Bishop William Shomali argued that the figure of Jesus should be followed as a moral example rooted in humility and service rather than dominance or self-importance. He stressed that the issue is not the idea of emulating Christ, but the manner in which it is being interpreted and portrayed.
“If we consider Jesus Christ as a model, then we should emulate him—but that should be through his humility, spirit of service, and self-sacrifice, not through a desire for domination, authority, and marginalizing others,” Bishop William Shomali said.
He further criticized what he described as self-aggrandizing behavior, saying: “Therefore, the problem is not that he (Trump) tries to emulate Jesus Christ, but rather that he tries to present himself as if he were a superhuman and great figure.
“This is not acceptable and is rejected,” Shomali added.
The bishop also linked recent US policy actions during the Iran conflict to what he sees as a departure from Christian ethical principles, emphasizing the importance of compassion and respect for others in Christian teaching. He noted that religious leadership bodies, including the Vatican and Catholic institutions, have expressed opposition to the war.
He added that broader Christian leadership has taken a critical stance toward the conflict, stating that both the pope and many US bishops are against it.
According to reports, tensions escalated further after Trump publicly criticized Pope Leo XIV, calling him “weak on crime” and questioning his approach to foreign policy, while also suggesting the Church’s leadership decisions were politically motivated.
The controversy also intensified after the US president shared an AI-generated image on social media showing himself depicted in a Christ-like form, which contributed to the backlash from religious figures.
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