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KIA SPORTAGE HYBRID NAMED IN CARS.COM’S 2026 BEST VALUE NEW CARS
(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 13, 2026: The 2026 Kia Sportage Hybrid has been recognized in Cars.com’s 2026 Best Value New Cars awards, earning the top spot in the Compact SUV category. This latest recognition marks the third consecutive year the Sportage Hybrid has been named to Cars.com’s list, underscoring its continued focus on value, efficiency, and everyday usability.
“Kia remains committed to offering vehicles that deliver everything customers want, and more than they expect. In the Sportage Hybrid, this is accomplished with the right balance of power, efficiency, technology, and overall value,” said Eric Watson, vice president of sales, Kia America. “The Sportage Hybrid continues to resonate with customers because it offers a well-rounded package and a strong design that meets the needs of today’s compact SUV buyers.”
Cars.com’s Best Value New Cars awards highlight new vehicles that deliver strong value based on the publication’s efficiency cost rating, which is calculated by dividing the EPA’s combined fuel economy rating by the vehicle’s base price, including MSRP and destination charge. The 2026 Sportage Hybrid led its segment by offering a competitive combination of fuel efficiency and starting price.
“The Cars2026 Best Value New Cars award recognizes the Kia Sportage Hybrid S as the Best Value Compact SUV because it pairs impressive fuel economy and useful, in-demand features with a price that is class competitive,” said Jenni Newman, editor-in-chief of Cars.com. “Kia continues to prove that for today’s car buyers, value means more than affordability alone; it’s about delivering capability, efficiency and everyday usability in one package.”
“Kia remains committed to offering vehicles that deliver everything customers want, and more than they expect. In the Sportage Hybrid, this is accomplished with the right balance of power, efficiency, technology, and overall value,” said Eric Watson, vice president of sales, Kia America. “The Sportage Hybrid continues to resonate with customers because it offers a well-rounded package and a strong design that meets the needs of today’s compact SUV buyers.”
Cars.com’s Best Value New Cars awards highlight new vehicles that deliver strong value based on the publication’s efficiency cost rating, which is calculated by dividing the EPA’s combined fuel economy rating by the vehicle’s base price, including MSRP and destination charge. The 2026 Sportage Hybrid led its segment by offering a competitive combination of fuel efficiency and starting price.
“The Cars2026 Best Value New Cars award recognizes the Kia Sportage Hybrid S as the Best Value Compact SUV because it pairs impressive fuel economy and useful, in-demand features with a price that is class competitive,” said Jenni Newman, editor-in-chief of Cars.com. “Kia continues to prove that for today’s car buyers, value means more than affordability alone; it’s about delivering capability, efficiency and everyday usability in one package.”
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