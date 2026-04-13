American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN), Highlights Strategic Progress At ARPA-E Energy Innovation Summit And Expands Commercial And International Positioning

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Engages with Government Agencies, Industry Leaders, and Advances Commercial Strategy

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) (“American Fusion” or the“Company”), a developer of next-generation fusion energy technologies, reports its participation in the ARPA-E Energy Innovation Summit 2026, one of the world's leading gatherings of energy innovators, investors, and government stakeholders.

A team of American Fusion executives, advisors and technical leaders attended the Summit, where the Company expanded key relationships, advanced its commercialization strategy, and further defined its positioning within the evolving fusion energy landscape.

American Fusion management, advisory, and technical team at the ARPA-E Energy Innovation Summit 2026 in Chula Vista, California

Hosted by the U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Research Projects Agency–Energy (ARPA-E), the Summit brought together leading organizations including TAE Technologies, Commonwealth Fusion Systems, Helion Energy, national laboratories, top-tier universities, and senior government officials, reinforcing the growing focus on fusion as a long-term energy solution.

The Company engaged directly with representatives from the U.S. Department of Energy, national laboratories, and other government-affiliated organizations, as well as prospective customers, suppliers, and industry participants.

Key Highlights from AMFN's Participation

Presented the TexatronTM fusion roadmap and recent technical progress to investors and industry participants

Conducted meetings with U.S. government and research organizations, including representatives from the U.S. Navy, Naval Nuclear Laboratory, and Naval Research Laboratory

Engaged with universities to explore collaboration pathways and recruitment opportunities

Gained insight into current fusion development strategies and competitive positioning across the sector

Evaluated public-private funding opportunities and strategic partnerships

Held the Company's first internal sales and market strategy session, establishing an initial target customer framework

Commercial Strategy and Market Engagement

During the Summit, American Fusion refined its initial commercial strategy, with a focus on near-term applications in high-demand power environments. The Company has identified data center developers and operators as an initial target customer segment, particularly in connection with behind-the-meter power solutions, the structuring of long-term power purchase agreements, and the delivery of reliable, high-density power for next-generation computing infrastructure.

Richard Hawkins, CEO of American Fusion Inc., added,“Reliable, consistent, and affordable access to power is becoming a central requirement across data infrastructure and high-performance computing. At the same time, securing the underlying components and inputs required to support that delivery is not straightforward. This is not an easy supply chain to establish at scale, and the progress we are making across commercial strategy and supply chain development represents a meaningful step forward.”

Supply Chain and International Positioning

In parallel with its commercial strategy, the Company continues to evaluate supply chain relationships necessary to support long-term deployment, including sourcing of key inputs such as helium-3 and deuterium.

The Company is also evaluating a potential dual listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as part of its broader capital markets strategy. Management believes a European market presence would align the Company more closely with prospective suppliers and industrial partners, particularly in regions where helium-3 sourcing and related supply chain opportunities may be more accessible.

American Fusion has established a presence in Europe through a member of its Board of Directors, which the Company believes supports alignment with international stakeholders as it continues to expand its operational and strategic footprint.

Brent Nelson, CEO of Kepler Fusion Technologies, added,“As we move from development toward execution, establishing the right supply chain relationships becomes increasingly important. Access to reliable inputs and alignment with the right partners will be key to supporting long-term deployment.”

Positioning Within the Fusion Landscape

The ARPA-E Summit provided the Company with direct exposure to current developments across the fusion sector, including engagement with leading developers and emerging technologies. American Fusion's approach, centered on compact and modular system design, aneutronic fusion pathways, and direct energy conversion, is intended to support scalable deployment across industrial and infrastructure applications.

About the ARPA-E Energy Innovation Summit

The ARPA-E Energy Innovation Summit attracts thousands of participants annually, including global energy leaders, institutional investors, policymakers, and research institutions, and serves as a platform for advancing innovation, partnerships, and commercialization pathways across the energy sector.

For more information about Kepler Fusion Technologies and its TexatronTM platform, please visit: and

About American Fusion Inc.

American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN), formerly Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF), is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of fusion energy technologies through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kepler Fusion Technologies. Following its previously announced merger with Kepler, the Company is has changed its name and is operating under the American Fusion brand. The Company's strategy is centered on building a scalable, infrastructure-grade fusion energy platform supported by proprietary technology, disciplined intellectual property development, and long-term commercial deployment objectives. For more information about American Fusion, please visit:

About Kepler Fusion Technologies

Kepler Fusion Technologies is an advanced energy technology company developing the TexatronTM aneutronic fusion platform. Kepler's technology is designed to support modular, infrastructure-grade deployment for industrial, commercial, and grid-constrained applications. The Company's development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation. Kepler Fusion Technologies operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) For more information about Kepler Fusion Technologies and its TexatronTM platform, please visit:

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, such as statements relating to technology development and commercialization, patent filings, regulatory initiatives, SEC registration, including the expected effectiveness of the Company's Form 10, audit completion, exchange uplisting, and future business operations. Words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“should,” and“will” identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to technology development, intellectual property protection, regulatory approvals, capital availability, audit and SEC reporting timelines, including the timing and effectiveness of the Company's Form 10, exchange requirements, litigation matters, and general market and economic conditions. This release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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