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Trump Slams Pope Leo XIV, Questions Vatican’s Motives in Choosing Him
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has reportedly issued a strong and unusual attack on Pope Leo XIV, accusing him of being “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy,” while also suggesting the pontiff’s election was influenced by the political climate surrounding Trump’s presidency.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump described the head of the Catholic Church as ineffective in handling crime and international affairs. He also claimed the Church selected the pope partly because he is American and believed this would help manage relations with his administration, according to reports.
Trump further criticized the pope’s views on global conflicts, including Iran, and suggested disagreement with the pontiff’s stance on recent US foreign policy decisions. He also made personal remarks about Pope Leo’s family, expressing preference for the pontiff’s brother and describing him as more aligned with his political movement.
Additionally, Trump argued that Pope Leo’s rise to the papacy was connected to his own political influence, claiming the Vatican would not have chosen him in the absence of his presidency.
The comments have sparked widespread attention and criticism, with religious leaders and commentators highlighting the unusual nature of direct political attacks on the head of the Catholic Church, according to reports.
Pope Leo XIV, the first US-born pope, has previously taken positions calling for peace and caution regarding global military escalation, particularly in relation to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, which has placed him at odds with parts of US foreign policy debate.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump described the head of the Catholic Church as ineffective in handling crime and international affairs. He also claimed the Church selected the pope partly because he is American and believed this would help manage relations with his administration, according to reports.
Trump further criticized the pope’s views on global conflicts, including Iran, and suggested disagreement with the pontiff’s stance on recent US foreign policy decisions. He also made personal remarks about Pope Leo’s family, expressing preference for the pontiff’s brother and describing him as more aligned with his political movement.
Additionally, Trump argued that Pope Leo’s rise to the papacy was connected to his own political influence, claiming the Vatican would not have chosen him in the absence of his presidency.
The comments have sparked widespread attention and criticism, with religious leaders and commentators highlighting the unusual nature of direct political attacks on the head of the Catholic Church, according to reports.
Pope Leo XIV, the first US-born pope, has previously taken positions calling for peace and caution regarding global military escalation, particularly in relation to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, which has placed him at odds with parts of US foreign policy debate.
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