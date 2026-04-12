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iPROSPECT APPOINTED AGENCY OF RECORD FOR GARGASH AUTO
(MENAFN- dentsu) iProspect, a dentsu company, has been appointed as media agency partner for Gargash Auto, a key division of one the UAE’s longest-established business enterprises, following a competitive pitch process.
Gargash Auto is the official dealer and representative in the UAE of world-renowned automotive and mobility brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Alfa Romeo, GAC Motor, Purple pre-owned, as well as SIXT Rent a Car, SIXT Limousine and SIXT Leasing services. With a deep heritage in the regional automotive sector and an ambition to deliver more accountable, data-driven marketing, Gargash Auto sought a partner capable of elevating media from a distribution channel into a strategic growth lever.
iProspect was selected for its ability to translate audience insight and innovation into measurable business outcomes. Under the new partnership, iProspect will lead digital and out-of-home media strategy, planning and activation across the UAE, with the first campaign slated to launch on 1 April 2026.
Maya Tayara, Managing Director at iProspect MENA, said: “iProspect and dentsu bring deep experience in the automotive vertical, where success is defined by how efficiently we convert attention into demand. Our focus with Gargash is simple: identify where that demand is, build smarter audiences, and activate with precision to drive measurable business impact. We’re proud to be partnering with a brand that combines a strong heritage in the UAE market with a clear ambition to evolve through smarter, future-facing media.”
As Gargash’s portfolio continues to evolve, the Group sought a partner capable of delivering integrated strategy, media, and execution. iProspect demonstrated a strong understanding of the brands and the local market, alongside the ability to deliver at scale. With a clear focus on strengthening market leadership and accelerating growth, the partnership is set to support both ambitions moving forward.
A dedicated team of specialists spanning media leadership, planning, and performance will be assigned to the account, ensuring close collaboration and consistent delivery across touchpoints.
This win further validates iProspect’s leadership in audience-led, performance-driven marketing and its ability to connect data, technology, and media to deliver accountable, business-impacting outcomes for leading brands in the region.
Gargash Auto is the official dealer and representative in the UAE of world-renowned automotive and mobility brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Alfa Romeo, GAC Motor, Purple pre-owned, as well as SIXT Rent a Car, SIXT Limousine and SIXT Leasing services. With a deep heritage in the regional automotive sector and an ambition to deliver more accountable, data-driven marketing, Gargash Auto sought a partner capable of elevating media from a distribution channel into a strategic growth lever.
iProspect was selected for its ability to translate audience insight and innovation into measurable business outcomes. Under the new partnership, iProspect will lead digital and out-of-home media strategy, planning and activation across the UAE, with the first campaign slated to launch on 1 April 2026.
Maya Tayara, Managing Director at iProspect MENA, said: “iProspect and dentsu bring deep experience in the automotive vertical, where success is defined by how efficiently we convert attention into demand. Our focus with Gargash is simple: identify where that demand is, build smarter audiences, and activate with precision to drive measurable business impact. We’re proud to be partnering with a brand that combines a strong heritage in the UAE market with a clear ambition to evolve through smarter, future-facing media.”
As Gargash’s portfolio continues to evolve, the Group sought a partner capable of delivering integrated strategy, media, and execution. iProspect demonstrated a strong understanding of the brands and the local market, alongside the ability to deliver at scale. With a clear focus on strengthening market leadership and accelerating growth, the partnership is set to support both ambitions moving forward.
A dedicated team of specialists spanning media leadership, planning, and performance will be assigned to the account, ensuring close collaboration and consistent delivery across touchpoints.
This win further validates iProspect’s leadership in audience-led, performance-driven marketing and its ability to connect data, technology, and media to deliver accountable, business-impacting outcomes for leading brands in the region.
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