Municipality Minister Inspects Factory, Umm Salal Central Market

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In the framework of continuous follow-up on the food security system and the enhancement of local production, Minister of Municipality and Chairman of Committee for Follow-up on the Implementation of Food Security Policies H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah conducted a field tour on Thursday, which included Alanaam Factory for Animal Production and Umm Salal Central Market.

During his tour of Alanaam Factory for Animal Production, the Minister was briefed on the progress of operational processes, including livestock fattening programmes and production lines in the slaughterhouses affiliated with the factory, in addition to the volume of livestock stock and available production inputs.

The factory is considered one of the leading companies in supporting the local market with red meat products and livestock.

The tour also included Umm Salal Central Market, where the Minister of Municipality inspected various market facilities and observed the abundance of food commodities, including vegetables, fruits, fresh fish, and red meat, along with livestock, emphasising the importance of the availability of products in sufficient quantities and high quality to meet consumer needs.

This tour comes within the framework of the Ministry of Municipality's keenness to enhance direct field follow-up of the production and supply sectors, contributing to supporting market stability and ensuring the sustainable availability of basic food commodities for citizens and residents.