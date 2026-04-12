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In Times of Crisis, We Remain Resilient
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) There is a specific kind of gravity that comes with operating an international gateway in the Middle East. Running an airport during a regional crisis is a test of both infrastructure and nerve. Even as commercial corridors narrow and regional skies carry a collective heaviness, our responsibility to remain open and functional becomes absolute. At Airport International Group (AIG), we do not view this landscape as a series of disruptions to be survived, but as a test of the systems we have spent years refining. In this context, Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) stands as the prime gateway to Jordan, a critical instrument of connectivity with the world that must remain unyielding.
Looking at the reality without ignoring the numbers, this crisis has taken a clear toll on our industry. Our passenger traffic is down by roughly 42% compared to the same period last year. Aircraft movements have dropped by 37%, and cargo volumes have decreased by over 53%. In our industry, reliability is the only currency that matters. These figures reflect a regional reality, but they also highlight a crucial truth: our ability to remain fully operational despite these headwinds is a testament to a system designed to stand during the tough times.
What happens within our gates every day plays a much bigger part of the narrative. While 19 airlines have temporarily suspended their flights, 13 others have continued to fly in and out of our airport without interruption. Our cargo is moving, our flights are operating, and our load factor has held steady at 63 percent. By remaining fully capable of absorbing shifts in flight paths and passenger needs, we provide a sense of continuity that is vital for both the economy and the spirit of the Kingdom.
While we cannot control the external environment, we can control our response. Our teams are fully deployed and responsive around the clock, maintaining a constant presence on the ground. Equally important is the close coordination with all of our airport partners and stakeholders, which ensures every operational decision is aligned and executed seamlessly. This is the calm amid the storm that defines our leadership philosophy. Beyond the runways and the complex logistics, there is a dedicated team that keeps the connection human and reassuring.
When the gateway remains strong, the country’s economic outlook does too. This actively builds the confidence of travelers looking to visit and investors assessing Jordan’s future business environment. Because we are maintaining our standards now, we are exceptionally well positioned to recover swiftly the moment regional conditions stabilize. Our robust infrastructure, experienced teams, and strong airline partnerships are the foundation that will allow us to get back on track. Our efforts here stand as a testament to the broader resilience of Jordan, proving that even in the face of immense regional challenges, the Kingdom endures as it prepares to thrive again. Thus, AIG and QAIA remain ready, focused, and determinedly operational.
Looking at the reality without ignoring the numbers, this crisis has taken a clear toll on our industry. Our passenger traffic is down by roughly 42% compared to the same period last year. Aircraft movements have dropped by 37%, and cargo volumes have decreased by over 53%. In our industry, reliability is the only currency that matters. These figures reflect a regional reality, but they also highlight a crucial truth: our ability to remain fully operational despite these headwinds is a testament to a system designed to stand during the tough times.
What happens within our gates every day plays a much bigger part of the narrative. While 19 airlines have temporarily suspended their flights, 13 others have continued to fly in and out of our airport without interruption. Our cargo is moving, our flights are operating, and our load factor has held steady at 63 percent. By remaining fully capable of absorbing shifts in flight paths and passenger needs, we provide a sense of continuity that is vital for both the economy and the spirit of the Kingdom.
While we cannot control the external environment, we can control our response. Our teams are fully deployed and responsive around the clock, maintaining a constant presence on the ground. Equally important is the close coordination with all of our airport partners and stakeholders, which ensures every operational decision is aligned and executed seamlessly. This is the calm amid the storm that defines our leadership philosophy. Beyond the runways and the complex logistics, there is a dedicated team that keeps the connection human and reassuring.
When the gateway remains strong, the country’s economic outlook does too. This actively builds the confidence of travelers looking to visit and investors assessing Jordan’s future business environment. Because we are maintaining our standards now, we are exceptionally well positioned to recover swiftly the moment regional conditions stabilize. Our robust infrastructure, experienced teams, and strong airline partnerships are the foundation that will allow us to get back on track. Our efforts here stand as a testament to the broader resilience of Jordan, proving that even in the face of immense regional challenges, the Kingdom endures as it prepares to thrive again. Thus, AIG and QAIA remain ready, focused, and determinedly operational.
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