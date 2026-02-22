Aston Martin Weighs F1 Branding Sale Amid Widening Losses

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Aston Martin is exploring the sale of branding rights linked to its Formula One team as the luxury carmaker warns that losses are set to deepen, underscoring the financial strain facing one of Britain's most storied automotive marques.

The company said it is assessing options to monetise the commercial value of the Aston Martin name within Formula One, a move that could involve selling or licensing branding rights while retaining an operational presence in the sport. The announcement came alongside guidance that full-year losses will be larger than previously indicated, reflecting weaker wholesale volumes, higher financing costs and continued investment in new models.

Shares in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings have been under pressure for much of the year, with the group grappling with a heavy debt burden and softer demand in key markets, including China. Management has sought to bolster liquidity through asset sales, equity injections and cost controls as it works to stabilise the balance sheet.

Chairman Lawrence Stroll, who leads a consortium that rescued the company in 2020, has injected fresh capital into the business during the year as part of broader efforts to strengthen its finances. The latest injection, valued at about $162 million, followed earlier fundraisings aimed at supporting product development and electrification plans. Stroll has repeatedly described Formula One as a strategic marketing platform for the brand, but analysts say the scale of financial pressures has forced a reassessment of priorities.

Aston Martin's Formula One operation competes as the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, with backing from Saudi energy giant Aramco and other sponsors. The team has invested heavily in infrastructure, including a new factory campus at Silverstone, as it seeks to challenge established front-runners such as Mercedes and Red Bull Racing. While on-track performance improved in 2023, commercial returns have yet to offset the broader financial challenges facing the road car business.

The proposed sale of branding rights would not necessarily mean a withdrawal from Formula One. Industry observers note that carmakers have previously restructured their involvement in the sport, separating brand licensing from operational control. Such a deal could allow Aston Martin to generate upfront cash while maintaining visibility in a global championship that commands hundreds of millions of viewers.

Chief executive Amedeo Felisa has been overseeing a turnaround strategy centred on new model launches, including the DB12 and updated versions of the Vantage and DBX sport utility vehicle. The company has emphasised higher average selling prices and bespoke options as a way to lift margins, targeting a smaller but more profitable production footprint. However, supply chain disruptions, inflationary pressures and uneven demand in Asia have complicated those ambitions.

Financial results have shown persistent losses and negative free cash flow, with net debt remaining elevated. Analysts at several investment banks have pointed to refinancing risks over the medium term, particularly as interest rates remain higher than in the ultra-low-rate era that followed the pandemic. Management has indicated that improving operational efficiency and tightening working capital will be key to restoring stability.

Formula One has become an increasingly valuable commercial platform under the ownership of Liberty Media, with team valuations rising sharply amid surging media rights income and sponsorship deals. The sport's global popularity, boosted by digital engagement and streaming audiences, has attracted new investors and manufacturers. Yet the costs of competing at the sharp end remain significant, especially as teams invest in facilities and talent to close the gap to championship leaders.

For Aston Martin, the brand's association with Formula One forms part of a broader luxury positioning that spans high-performance road cars and bespoke commissions. The marque's heritage, dating back more than a century, is central to its appeal among affluent buyers. Balancing that heritage with the need to secure sustainable finances has been a recurring theme in its modern history, marked by multiple ownership changes and capital restructurings.

Market reaction to the latest warning reflects concern that recovery is proving slower than anticipated. Investors are weighing whether the monetisation of Formula One branding rights represents a pragmatic step to unlock value or a sign that liquidity pressures are intensifying. Some analysts argue that separating the racing brand from the listed carmaker could clarify financial reporting and reduce volatility tied to the team's performance.

