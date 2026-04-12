Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,070 Over Past Day
In addition, Russian forces have lost 11,859 (+8) tanks, 24,384 (+3) armored combat vehicles, 39,871 (+73) artillery systems, 1,727 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,345 (+1) air defense systems, 435 (+0) aircraft, 350 (+0) helicopters, 233,866 (+2,081) operational-tactical UAVs, 4,517 (+0) cruise missiles, 33 (+0) warships/boats, 2 (+0) submarines, 88,914 (+216) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 4,121 (+0) pieces of special equipment.
The data are being updated.Read also: Ukrainian air defense downs rare Russian drones Knyaz Veshchiy Oleg and Izdeliye-54
As previously reported, as of 22:00 on April 11, 101 combat engagements with Russian forces were recorded on the frontline.
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