MENAFN - Market Press Release) Research on C-BATT's Obsidia Anode Material Wins Best of Show Poster Award April 10, 2026 9:19 am - Award at International Battery Seminar & Exhibit recognizes breakthrough work on next-generation lithium-ion anode materials with potential for longer battery life and domestic production

C-BATTTM is proud to highlight award-winning research presented at the International Battery Seminar & Exhibit (IBSE) in Orlando, Florida. IBSE is one of the world's leading conferences focused on battery materials, cell design, and energy storage technologies.

Md Zakariya Mohayman of the University of Central Florida received the 2026 Best of Show Poster Award for research focused on next-generation lithium-ion battery anode materials.

The poster presentation highlighted new research on ObsidiaTM, C-BATT's lithium-ion battery anode material designed to improve battery durability and performance. The findings show that Obsidia has exceptionally low volumetric expansion during charge and discharge.

Recent measurements conducted by Dr. Akihiro Kushima and his research group at the University of Central Florida show that Obsidia particles change in volume by only about 2-5 percent during full lithiation and delithiation. Conventional graphite anodes typically experience roughly double that expansion during initial cycling. Lower mechanical strain inside the electrode is attractive, as it can reduce cracking, particle breakdown, and other degradation mechanisms that limit battery lifetime.

Combined with Obsidia's high lithium storage capacity above 500mAh/g, this low-swelling feature enables longer cycle life, improved electrode stability, and greater tolerance to demanding operating conditions.

“This recognition highlights the significant progress being made in developing next-generation anode materials,” said Dr. James Fleetwood, the Chief Technical Officer of C-BATT.“By combining high lithium storage capacity with exceptional structural stability and domestically sourced materials, this research moves us closer to scalable battery technologies unique to the U.S. that can deliver longer life, improved reliability, and stronger supply chain security.”

Obsidia is enabling the delivery of higher-performing batteries while strengthening a fully domestic supply chain for energy storage materials powering electric vehicles, grid systems, defense, and industrial applications.

About C-BATT

Founded in 2023, C-BATT is a joint venture between X-BATT®, a pioneer in advanced battery materials, and CONSOL Innovations. C-BATT is developing Obsidia to help solve the ongoing supply chain challenges driven by the electrification movement. C-BATT's solution improves battery energy density and cycle life beyond what traditional materials can offer. The C-BATT battery lab is in Oviedo, FL, just outside the University of Central Florida. For battery materials development, C-BATT will use CONSOL Innovations' domestically sourced carbon resources. To learn more about Obsidia and C-BATT's U.S.-based energy solutions, visit.

About X-BATT®

Founded in 2019, X-BATT® pioneers tomorrow's energy-storage materials through curiosity-driven, disruptive R&D. Our mission is to advance energy-storage material science through bold research, innovative materials development, and collaborative partnerships, delivering transformative solutions for a sustainable future. Working with industry and research partners, we move innovations from the lab to production-relevant formats with a focus on safety, performance, and manufacturability.

About CONSOL Innovations

CONSOL Innovations LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Core Natural Resources, Inc., is dedicated to creating long-term value through sustainable innovations in carbon products, carbon materials, and carbon management markets. With a mission to“Reimagine Carbon for a Sustainable Future,” CONSOL Innovations is founded on the belief that our abundant carbon resources can serve as an important building block for meeting the critical and evolving needs of society. The company, with primary operations in Triadelphia, WV, is focused on providing disruptive, carbon-based solutions for growing industries including aerospace, building products, and energy storage.

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