All Schools Return To In-Person Learning

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Education and Higher Education Saturday announced that face-to-face learning and service delivery will resume from today across all nurseries, kindergartens, government and private schools, and educational service centres, in line with the approved academic calendar.

For government schools, the return to in-person learning will coincide with the rollout of alternative assessment measures for the second semester's mid-term examinations, as previously announced. The ministry noted that the use of electronic assessment applications complements rather than conflicts with face-to-face learning, describing them as a flexible tool for measuring learning outcomes under varying circumstances.

Private schools, meanwhile, will carry out internal assessments according to their approved educational plans, alongside centralised examinations administered in accordance with the directives and guidelines of the relevant examination boards.

The ministry reaffirmed that Qatar's educational infrastructure remains fully equipped to handle a range of conditions, whether through in-person or distance learning, with the necessary systems, teaching plans, instructional methods, and assessment mechanisms in place.

It added that any shift between learning modalities is governed by clearly defined criteria, determined in coordination with the relevant state authorities, to ensure continuity of education without compromising safety and security within learning environments.

The ministry said it would continue to monitor the situation and issue any updates through its official channels as required, in the interest of the public and the well-being of students and teaching staff.

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