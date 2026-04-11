Ghaziabad: Fire Breaks Out At Chemical Company, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out at a chemical company in the Kavi Nagar industrial area of Ghaziabad on Sunday evening, as per officials.

Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot after the incident was reported and firefighting operations were carried out to bring the blaze under control.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rahul Kumar said that the fire call was received at 8.09 pm, following which multiple fire engines were deployed to the location without delay. "At 8.09 pm, we received information about a fire in the Kavinagar Industrial Area. Three of our vehicles immediately reached the spot... The fire was completely extinguished within an hour. There were no casualties," he said. Further details regarding the cause of the fire are awaited.

Fire at Noida's Vishal Mega Mart

In a separate incident earlier in the day, a fire broke out at a Vishal Mega Mart outlet near Sector 76 metro station in Noida under Police Station 49 area, officials said.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of Noida, Pradeep Kumar, said that fire broke out at approximately 4:30 AM, and the entire building was severely gutted by the flames."At around 4.30 am, a fire broke out at the Vishal Mega Mart near Sector 76 metro station under the Sector 49 police station area. The fire has now been brought under control. No injuries or casualties have been reported," he said.

Moradabad warehouse fire

Meanwhile, a week ago, a fire broke out in a cloth warehouse in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, due to a short circuit, officials said. The fire broke out around 3 pm on Tuesday at Fazil Enterprises under the Kundarki police station. Six fire tenders reached the incident site to douse the fire.

Speaking with ANI, Chief Fire Officer Rajiv Kumar Pandey said, "Our 4 fire trucks reached the spot... We are carrying out firefighting operations... All people are safe, and firefighting operations are ongoing. At this time, a total of 6 fire trucks are engaged in extinguishing the fire. Prima facie, the cause of the fire appears to be a short circuit."(ANI)

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