Anbil Mahesh's Unique Auto-Rickshaw Campaign Woos Voters In Trichy

Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Saturday engaged in a unique election outreach by driving an auto-rickshaw through the streets of Thiruverumbur constituency. The campaign event aimed at connecting with the local workforce saw him navigating key roads, followed by a large procession of supporters and members of the auto-driving community, said a release.

Auto-Rickshaw Rally for Solidarity

The campaign event began at the Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) office located within the BHEL campus in Trichy, where a large number of auto drivers gathered to extend their support. Following this, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi drove an auto-rickshaw through key roads in the constituency, symbolising solidarity with the auto drivers' community.

Hundreds of auto drivers joined the rally, forming an impressive procession that attracted widespread public attention. Participants stated that the event was organised to highlight the minister's connection with the working class and to appreciate his welfare initiatives.

Senior Minister Lends Support

Meanwhile, on Monday, Tamil Nadu Minister KN Nehru campaigned in the Ponmalai area of the Thiruverumbur constituency in Tiruchirappalli, in support of state Education Minister and DMK candidate Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

Praise for Developmental Works

Speaking on the occasion, Nehru focused on Poyyamozhi's role in the implementation of various welfare schemes in Tiruchirappalli and praised the developmental works in the education field. He added that Anbil Mahesh's performance in the School Education Department over the past five years has been highly commendable.

He also noted that projects such as a Jallikattu arena and an Olympic stadium were brought to the Thiruverumbur constituency through his efforts. He appealed to the people of the constituency to vote for him and ensure his victory with a large margin.

Electoral Background and Poll Schedule

Thiruverumbur assembly constituency falls under Tiruchirappalli Lok Sabha constituency and will go for polls along with the rest of the state on April 23. In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi of DMK defeated P Kumar of AIADMK.

In the previous 2016 Assembly polls, too, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi won, trumping Kalaichelvan D of the AIADMK. In the 2011 Assembly elections, S Senthilkumar of DMDK won this seat defeating KN Seharan of DMK.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, covering a total of 234 constituencies in the State. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)

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