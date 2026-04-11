Jordan Condemns Israeli Police Attack On Christians In Jerusalem

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 11 (Petra) – The Ministry of Foreign and expatriate Affairs on Saturday condemned an attack by Israeli occupation police on Christians in Jerusalem during Holy Saturday processions.The Ministry's official spokesperson, Fouad Majali, reiterated Jordan's condemnation and absolute rejection of the illegal and restrictive Israeli measures against Christians.He called for a halt to all measures that restrict Muslims and Christians from practicing their religious rites in their places of worship, and respecting the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its holy sites, emphasizing that Israel has no sovereignty over Jerusalem.Majali called on the international community to uphold its legal and moral responsibility to compel Israel to cease its violations against Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, respect the historical and legal status quo there, and fulfill the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to establish their independent and sovereign state on their national soil under the two-state solution.