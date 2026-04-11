Centre Holds High-Level Meetings To Address Trade Disruptions Amid West Asia Crisis

MENAFN - KNN India)The Government of India has intensified its coordinated response to emerging trade disruptions arising from the West Asia situation, convening high-level stakeholder consultations to address logistics, packaging and shipping-related challenges impacting exports.

Two key meetings were held, one chaired by the Commerce Secretary and another co-chaired by senior officials from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and the Department of Commerce, bringing together port authorities, shipping agencies, Export Promotion Councils, and industry representatives.

Rising Input Costs, MSME Concerns Highlighted

The meeting chaired by the Commerce Secretary focused on disruptions in packaging materials, with stakeholders flagging rising costs of petrochemical inputs such as polymers and resins due to geopolitical developments.

Industry representatives noted that increased input costs and supply chain stress are affecting sectors including apparel, leather, telecom, optical fibre and medical devices, with MSMEs facing particular pressure.

Stakeholders also sought support in ensuring continued availability of critical inputs such as LNG, helium and petrochemical derivatives, along with faster GST refunds to improve liquidity.

In response, the government emphasised the need to maintain uninterrupted supply of essential raw materials and production continuity.

It also proposed time-bound assessments of key packaging inputs, mapping domestic capacity and import dependence, and instituting a weekly monitoring mechanism for export-import trends and sectoral stress indicators.

Logistics, Shipping Issues Reviewed

The second meeting focused on logistics and shipping challenges, with participation from the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) to ensure coordinated action.

Discussions covered documentation processes, back-to-town cargo, benefits passed on by shipping lines, air freight costs, railway concessions, and bunker fuel availability. Officials reported that cargo movement remains smooth overall, with no major disruptions observed.

Customs authorities also outlined steps taken to streamline cargo clearance at ports, while issues related to hazardous cargo handling and destuffing procedures were taken up for further examination.

Stakeholders noted that concerns regarding non-passing of benefits by shipping lines are being addressed, and exporters were encouraged to report case-specific issues for prompt resolution.

Ports Directed to Enhance Transparency

Following the consultations, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways directed ports and terminal operators to enhance transparency and operational efficiency by publishing concessions and waivers, reviewing bunker fuel availability, and expediting evacuation of stranded containers.

The government said it will continue close engagement with stakeholders to monitor developments and ensure swift resolution of issues, with a focus on maintaining resilience in India's trade ecosystem and supporting industry during the evolving situation.

(KNN Bureau)