Govt Clears 52 New Applications Under PLI Scheme For Textiles

MENAFN - KNN India)The government has approved 52 new applications under Round III of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Textiles, aimed at boosting investment and capacity in key segments of the sector.

Of the approved proposals, five are for Man-Made Fibre (MMF) apparel, 19 for MMF fabrics, 18 for technical textiles, and 10 span multiple segments.

Investment and Growth Projections

The selected applicants have committed a total investment of Rs 6,708 crore, with an expected turnover of Rs 21,186 crore. The approvals are expected to strengthen domestic manufacturing, drive innovation, and enhance India's competitiveness in global textile markets.

Sectoral Impact

The scheme focuses on promoting high-value segments such as MMF fabrics, MMF apparel, and technical textiles, which are seen as critical for the sector's long-term growth and export potential.

Performance So Far

According to official data, companies participating in the PLI scheme have reported investments of Rs 944.48 crore, turnover of Rs 4,473 crore, and exports worth Rs 363.55 crore during the first three quarters of FY 2025–26.

(KNN News)

