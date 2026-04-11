Princess Basma Bint Ali Addresses Workshop On Research To Promote Sustainability

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 11 (Petra) – HRH Princess Basma bint Ali, founder of the Royal Botanic Garden of Jordan, joined a specialized workshop on Saturday organized by the Jordan Society for Scientific Research, Entrepreneurship, and Creativity (JSSREC), in cooperation with the Garden, titled: "Scientific Research to Promote Sustainability."Addressing the opening session, Her Highness emphasized the key role of the Royal Botanic Garden as a national center for environmental research and awareness, stressing the need to utilize scientific research to serve sustainability and preserve natural resources.Scientific research, she said, is the cornerstone of any real progress, and that neither future planning nor development can be achieved without relying on sound scientific foundations.She reviewed key projects at the Royal Botanic Garden to preserve the Kingdom's vegetation cover, empower the local community with environmental concepts, and raise awareness of the importance of environmental protection and its involvement in the sustainable environmental development process.Among the projects, she said, are the establishment of a seed bank dedicated to preserving plant genetic diversity and storing seeds for extended periods, the development of a comprehensive plant database that has become an important resource for researchers and study authors, and the creation of an educational garden.Her Highness stressed that environmental protection requires a collaborative effort among various entities and institutions to achieve a sustainable and tangible impact.For his part, JSSREC President Reda al Khawaldeh stressed the importance of enhancing scientific research in support of sustainability initiatives and addressing environmental and economic challenges through the development of innovative solutions that contribute to achieving sustainable development.He said holding the workshop in cooperation with the Royal Botanic Garden reflects the importance of integrating national and institutional efforts to support research and promote sustainability concepts across various sectors.