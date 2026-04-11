Army's White Knight Corps Launches 100‐Day Anti‐Drug Campaign In J&K

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, April 11 (IANS) The Indian Army's White Knight Corps on Saturday launched a 100‐day anti‐drug campaign in Jammu and Kashmir, in alignment with the UT administration's efforts under the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan'.

Defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Suneel Bartwal said in a statement that in alignment with the efforts of State functionaries under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, Chief of Staff (COS) White Knight Corps launched a three-month-long series of high-impact activities as part of the Anti-Drug Campaign, reaffirming the Indian Army's commitment towards nation-building and societal resilience.

The campaign commenced with a Joint Pledge Ceremony followed by Pad Yatra by school children and NCC cadets at Nagrota, symbolising a unified resolve to combat the menace of drug abuse.

The initiative is being conducted in close synergy with civil administration, police authorities, medical agencies, educational institutions and community leaders, ensuring a whole-of-society approach.

Over the next fourteen weeks, the campaign will focus on intensive awareness drives across schools and colleges, community engagement through influencers and religious leaders, and targeted outreach programmes to sensitise youth and families.

Structured lectures, interactive sessions, testimonial engagements and sustained media outreach will form the core of the awareness effort, supported by digital amplification and grassroots participation.

The initiative will also facilitate early identification, counselling support and linkage with rehabilitation mechanisms, while promoting positive behavioural change through community participation and youth engagement activities.

This concerted effort reflects the enduring commitment of the Indian Army to partner with State agencies and civil society in addressing social challenges, strengthening public trust and guiding the youth towards a constructive and drug-free future.

“We Serve, We Protect!” the spokesperson said.

Earlier today, launching the 100-day-long 'Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan', Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha announced the cancellation of passports, Aadhaar cards, driving licences and attachment of properties of drug smugglers and peddlers as punitive action to rid the UT of the menace.