Indian Elections A 'Festival Of Democracy', Say International Delegates

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday highlighted the global attention drawn by the Legislative Assembly elections in Kerala, Puducherry, and Assam, with 38 international delegates from 22 countries witnessing the firsthand, the scale, precision, and vibrancy of India's electoral process, as part of Election Commission of India's International Election Visitors' Programme (IEVP) 2026.

According to the ECI, delegates described the experience as "a true festival of democracy", praising the scale, planning, and enthusiastic voter participation across polling stations. "Indian Voting, this is a true festival of democracy for the whole world...what is overwhelming for me is enthusiasm of people to vote. We can only learn from this process, it's a huge process and done right," said Croatian delegate Branimir Farkas.

A Deep Dive into the Electoral Process

During their two-day visit from April 8 to 9, delegates observed dispatch and distribution centres, where polling teams and materials were mobilised through structured logistics and standard operating procedures. They also interacted with Chief Electoral Officers and police officials to understand election management and security arrangements. Highlighting India's electoral framework as a global benchmark, Mexican delegate Uuc-Kib Espadas Ancona said, " The process of election in India is certainly a place to learn."

On polling day, the delegates witnessed mock polls and later visited polling stations in Kamrup districts (Kamrup Metro and Kamrup Rural) of Assam, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, and various locations in Puducherry to observe live voting.

Inclusivity and Transparency at the Forefront

They particularly appreciated the inclusive features at polling stations, including ramps, wheelchairs, volunteers, and creche facilities, along with special booths managed by women and persons with disabilities. "Inclusivity of highest order," was the remark given by Kenyan delegate, Fahima Araphat Abdallah. "We are very impressed with how the polling stations have been organized, the facilities have been prepared very well, wheelchair, creche facilities" said Namibian delegate, Paulus Shigwedha.

According to ECI, delegates also visited media monitoring centres and observed the use of 100 per cent webcasting to ensure transparency. Many participated in plantation drives at polling stations, highlighting India's push towards eco-friendly election practices.

Praise for Technology and Innovations

Praising the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Sierra Leone delegate, Abubakarr Mahmoud Koroma said, "One of the great things about India is use of EVMs...some of the things that we have learnt we will be able to take home and see how we could implement it, it's like a festival, this should be the sprit."

In Puducherry, delegates noted enhanced vigilance measures such as drone monitoring and flying squads, along with innovative initiatives like such as flying squads, drone-based monitoring, and innovative initiatives like the welcoming robot, "Nila.". In Kerala, they visited a Gen Z-themed polling booth and appreciated the enthusiasm of firsttime voters, while in Kamrup (Rural), Assam, delegates applauded and also availed themselves of health checkup facilities at polling stations, according to ECI.

India's Elections: A Global Benchmark

The ECI stated that the seamless conduct of polling and high voter turnout left a strong impression on the visiting teams. They expressed gratitude to the Election Commission of India for the opportunity to witness the scale and grandeur of election management and commended its commitment to transparency, inclusivity, and excellence. "While the world watches to learn, India continues to set benchmarks in conducting elections at an unparalleled scale, truly a festival of democracy," the commission said.

According to the ECI, the International Election Visitors' Programme (IEVP) is a flagship initiative of the Election Commission of India aimed at fostering international cooperation and engagement with Election Management Bodies (EMBs) and international organisations. The programme provides a comprehensive overview of India's electoral framework, institutional mechanisms, and operational architecture, while familiarising delegates with best practices and innovations in election management. (ANI)

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