Cinc Syrskyi Visits Southern Operational Zone, Coordinates Defense Efforts

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he announced this on Facebook.

“During my latest working trip to the Southern Operational Zone, I held a meeting with the command staff of military command bodies, military units, and subunits involved in combat missions to repel the armed aggression of the Russian Federation,” Syrskyi emphasized.

The meeting participants focused on coordinating and improving cooperation within their areas of responsibility and coordinated further actions to conduct effective active defense.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that he had heard reports from commanders and issued the necessary orders to better supply our units with ammunition, UAVs, and other logistical resources.

According to Syrskyi, Russian troops are reinforcing their forces and continue to attempt to turn the tide of the fighting in their favor. Ukrainian defense forces are steadfastly holding their designated positions.

Russian troop activity is particularly high:visits Pokrovsk sector

“Our goals remain unchanged-to inflict maximum losses on the enemy in order to wear them down, liberate Ukrainian territories, and save the lives of our soldiers,” the general noted, expressing gratitude to the commanders for their initiative and conscientious execution of assigned tasks, as well as to the soldiers defending Ukraine's territorial integrity and independence.

As reported by Ukrinform, Syrskyi visited the Pokrovsk sector, where, according to him, Russian troops are particularly active-over the past week, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 260 attacks there.

Photo: Facebook / Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine