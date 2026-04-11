Anant Ambani Birthday: Janhvi Kapoor Stuns In Two Looks Ranveer Singh Arrives In Style (PHOTOS)

Anant Ambani Birthday Photos: Anant Ambani is celebrating his 31st birthday on April 10. A grand celebration is happening in Jamnagar. Many big Bollywood names have reached, and now, pictures of Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor are out

Anant Ambani's birthday is being celebrated in different parts of the country. People are performing 'gau seva' in some places, while others have organised a feast for elephants. Meanwhile, Anant Ambani has reached Jamnagar with his whole family. Many big names from the business world and Bollywood are also joining the birthday bash of Mukesh Ambani's younger son.

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On his birthday, Anant Ambani and his family laid the foundation for 'Vantara University'. For the event, Radhika Merchant chose an orange silk suit, while Anant was seen in a blue shirt and pants. Mukesh Ambani wore a pink t-shirt with black pants.Janhvi Kapoor and Ranveer Singh also reached Jamnagar to celebrate Anant Ambani's birthday. They attended the Vantara University foundation ceremony. Janhvi looked cool and elegant, with her neutral-toned outfit and sunglasses making her style even classier. Ranveer Singh, in a blue ethnic suit, looked dashing and energetic as always.A bhajan ceremony was also organised in Jamnagar. Nita Ambani, dressed in a red saree, appeared completely lost in devotion. She was seen praying to God for her son on his birthday.

At the bhajan ceremony, Janhvi Kapoor looked extremely graceful and elegant in a traditional outfit. She wore an off-white gota-patti skirt and top and was seen swaying to the bhajans.

Meanwhile, 'Dhurandhar' star Ranveer Singh was also seen immersed in the bhajans. He was spotted singing along with Nita Ambani. Later, he was seen dancing with Janhvi, completely lost in the devotional atmosphere.