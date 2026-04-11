Srinagar Hosts National Touch Rugby, Andhra Captain Praises Kashmir

The National Touch Rugby Championship at Srinagar's iconic Polo Ground has brought together players from across the country, showcasing the growing footprint of the sport in India. Amid competitive fixtures and spirited performances, Andhra Pradesh captain Sheikh Rashid has emerged as one of the notable voices from the tournament, reflecting both ambition and admiration for the host region.

Andhra Pradesh Captain's Kashmir Experience

Rashid, a state-level touch rugby player representing Andhra Pradesh, expressed pride in leading his side at a national platform, especially during his maiden visit to Kashmir. He highlighted the high standards of organisation and the intensity of competition, noting that such exposure is crucial for teams looking to evolve and perform consistently at higher levels.

"I am a state-level touch rugby player from Andhra Pradesh and captain of my team. Coming to Kashmir for the National Championship makes me feel proud. It is my first visit. The management here is excellent, and the competition is strong. Our team has some drawbacks, but we are working to improve and aiming to win," Rashid told ANI.

"This is my first time in Kashmir at the age of 26. We visited Gulmarg and Sonamarg, both incredibly beautiful. I even thought about settling here in the future. The atmosphere, competition, and experience have all been very positive," he added.

Team's Performance and Ambitions

Speaking about his team's campaign, Rashid acknowledged certain shortcomings but stressed a collective determination to improve. The Andhra side, according to him, is actively working on refining its gameplay and addressing weaknesses as the tournament progresses.

Rugby Premier League's Second Edition Announced

Earlier last week, Rugby India, the national governing body for the sport, announced the second edition of the Rugby Premier League (RPL), which will be held at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad, commencing from June 16 to 28, 2026. Following a successful inaugural edition last year in Mumbai, the Rugby Premier League returns in the fast-paced Rugby 7s format, aligning with the league's long-term vision of accelerating the growth and global competitiveness of rugby in India.

The second edition will feature the six franchises from the first edition, continuing to provide a high-performance platform that brings together leading Indian and international players, while offering fans an engaging and action-packed rugby experience. (ANI)

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