Women's Reservation In Line With Jyotiba Phule's Ideals: BJP's Nabin

The 33 per cent reservation for women legislators in the Lok Sabha is in line with the ideals of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, BJP national president Nitin Nabin said as he paid tribute to the social reformer on his 200th birth anniversary on Saturday.

Along with Nabin, the BJP's national general secretaries Arun Singh, Dushyant Kumar Gautam and Tarun Chugh paid floral tributes to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule in New Delhi.

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule: A Legacy of Reform

Mahatma Jyotirao Phule was a renowned Indian social activist, reformer, and writer from Maharashtra. Born on April 11, 1827, in Satara, Maharashtra, he's best known for his tireless efforts to eradicate the caste system, promote women's education, and empower the oppressed. He, along with his followers, formed the Satyashodhak Samaj (Society of Seekers of Truth) to attain equal rights for peasants and people from lower castes.

BJP Links Nari Vandan Adhiniyam to Phule's Vision

Speaking to the media, Nitin Nabin said, "For the role played by him in social reformation, the nation remembers him even today. From the first girls' school to his role in abolishing the Sati system, we believe it is relevant to this day. From the 'Beti Bacho Beti Padhao' campaign to making them self-dependent to bringing them forward in the field of education and securing women's representation through Nari Vandan Adhiniyam, PM Modi is doing all of these...The 33 per cent reservation will be in line with the ideals of Jyotiba Phule."

Understanding the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam

The Centre plans to introduce amendments aimed at increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816, with a proposal to reserve at least 273 seats for women.

Currently, the Lok Sabha has 543 seats. With a proposed 50 per cent increase, the number of seats will rise to 816, with 273 (about one third) reserved for women.

The Union Cabinet has already approved a draft amendment bill to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, paving the way for its implementation in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. The proposed amendment guarantees 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and State Legislative Assemblies. The Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, 2023, provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies, including reserved quotas for SC/ST women, marking a significant step towards greater gender representation in Indian politics. (ANI)

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