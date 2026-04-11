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Israel Condemns South Korea’s President Over Alleged Video Reference
(MENAFN) Israel has criticized South Korean President Lee Jae Myung after he referenced a video allegedly showing Israeli soldiers involved in the killing of a Palestinian child, according to reports Friday.
In a statement posted on social media, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said the remarks were “unacceptable” and warranted strong condemnation. It also claimed that the president relied on what it described as a “fake account” and revived an incident from 2024 that had already been investigated.
The ministry further alleged that the video in question was misrepresented as a recent event and came from sources it accused of spreading “anti-Israeli disinformation.”
It added that the incident occurred during a military operation targeting individuals it described as militants, claiming that Israeli forces were acting under immediate threat at the time and that the matter had already been thoroughly reviewed.
Israel also accused the South Korean president of distorting sensitive historical context, including references linked to Holocaust remembrance, though it did not provide further details in the statement.
In a statement posted on social media, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said the remarks were “unacceptable” and warranted strong condemnation. It also claimed that the president relied on what it described as a “fake account” and revived an incident from 2024 that had already been investigated.
The ministry further alleged that the video in question was misrepresented as a recent event and came from sources it accused of spreading “anti-Israeli disinformation.”
It added that the incident occurred during a military operation targeting individuals it described as militants, claiming that Israeli forces were acting under immediate threat at the time and that the matter had already been thoroughly reviewed.
Israel also accused the South Korean president of distorting sensitive historical context, including references linked to Holocaust remembrance, though it did not provide further details in the statement.
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