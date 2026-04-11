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Moph Holds 2Nd Round Of Exit Exam For 7,000 Medical Graduates In Kabul

Moph Holds 2Nd Round Of Exit Exam For 7,000 Medical Graduates In Kabul


2026-04-11 04:00:42
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) says the second round of the 1404 exit exam has been conducted for around 7,000 graduates of curative medicine and stomatology at Kabul University.

In a post on X, the ministry said the exam was held on Friday in the presence of Public Health Minister Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali, Deputy Director of the National Examination Authority (NEXA) Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani, Medical Council Head Dr. Faqir Mohammad Ziar, NEXA representatives, as well as Kabul University officials and lecturers.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Jalali described the medical profession as a sacred duty and said efforts were underway to create opportunities for young professionals to serve the public and strengthen doctors' capacity.

He also urged graduates to prioritise serving the people and adhering to medical ethics.

Meanwhile, Haqqani said the exam was conducted with full transparency and that its results would be announced in a professional and transparent manner.



Dr. Ziar, while appreciating the authority's efforts, said the medical profession carries great value and doctors must further strengthen their knowledge and skills and properly fulfil their responsibility to serve society.

According to the ministry, around 7,000 graduates from across the country participated in the exam, which was held in cooperation with NEXA.

kk/sa

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Pajhwok Afghan News

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