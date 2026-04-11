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Global Energy Policy Spending Surges
(MENAFN) Government expenditure on energy worldwide has more than doubled since 2019, as a series of major global disruptions have led policymakers to place greater emphasis on energy security, system resilience, and affordability, according to a new report released on Friday by the International Energy Agency.
In its State of Energy Policy 2026 report, the International Energy Agency noted that annual public spending on energy surpassed $405 billion in 2025. This increase follows several turbulent years shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 energy crisis, and ongoing instability in the Middle East.
The agency explained that much of this financial commitment has been channeled into long-term priority areas. These include the development of energy infrastructure, expansion of advanced manufacturing, support for renewable energy projects, improvements in energy efficiency, and incentives designed to encourage fuel switching.
Even before the recent escalation of conflict in the Middle East and its significant impact on global energy markets, the report indicated that yearly government energy spending was expected to stay near 2025 levels through 2030, reflecting a relatively stable long-term outlook.
The International Energy Agency further highlighted that the current pattern of policy support reflects a broader transformation in how governments manage energy systems. This shift has been shaped by repeated supply disruptions and sharp price fluctuations over the past five years.
The report also documented more than 6,500 policy actions across 84 countries in 2025, spanning over 200 areas of energy policymaking. These include government spending, emergency fuel stockpiling, energy access initiatives, regulatory frameworks, and commitments related to climate goals.
In its State of Energy Policy 2026 report, the International Energy Agency noted that annual public spending on energy surpassed $405 billion in 2025. This increase follows several turbulent years shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 energy crisis, and ongoing instability in the Middle East.
The agency explained that much of this financial commitment has been channeled into long-term priority areas. These include the development of energy infrastructure, expansion of advanced manufacturing, support for renewable energy projects, improvements in energy efficiency, and incentives designed to encourage fuel switching.
Even before the recent escalation of conflict in the Middle East and its significant impact on global energy markets, the report indicated that yearly government energy spending was expected to stay near 2025 levels through 2030, reflecting a relatively stable long-term outlook.
The International Energy Agency further highlighted that the current pattern of policy support reflects a broader transformation in how governments manage energy systems. This shift has been shaped by repeated supply disruptions and sharp price fluctuations over the past five years.
The report also documented more than 6,500 policy actions across 84 countries in 2025, spanning over 200 areas of energy policymaking. These include government spending, emergency fuel stockpiling, energy access initiatives, regulatory frameworks, and commitments related to climate goals.
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