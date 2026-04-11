Over 15 Injured In MP's Maihar As Trolley Rams Into Stationary Tractor

MENAFN - IANS) Maihar (Madhya Pradesh), April 11 (IANS) At least 15 people were injured in a road accident on National Highway 30 near Rigra Bridge in the temple town, Maihar, on Saturday morning, officials said.

The collision occurred under the jurisdiction of Nadan Police Station when a speeding trailer violently rammed into the rear of a stationary tractor-trolley parked on the roadside after it reportedly ran out of fuel (diesel).

Public anger erupted over the delayed response from local police. Nadan Police Station in charge, Panch Raj Singh, reportedly reached the accident site more than two hours after receiving information, sparking resentment among the affected families and onlookers.

All the injured were residents of Beldara village and were returning from a 'Barho' ceremony when the tragedy struck.

The impact was so severe that several of the occupants were tossed in the air after the crash. The tractor-trolley was carrying several people at the time of the accident.

Following the collision, chaos erupted at the spot, leading to a massive traffic jam on the busy NH-30. Emergency services came into action after people created a ruckus, and personnel from the Highway Patrolling Team rushed the injured to nearby medical facilities.

Most victims were taken to Civil Hospitals in Maihar and Amarpatan, while two critically injured persons were referred to the District Hospital in Satna for advanced treatment, police officials said.

The injured admitted to Amarpatan Civil Hospital include Sankhibai Saket (50), Ajay Bunkar (17), Pradeep Saket (24), and Santosh Saket (50). Several others are undergoing treatment at Maihar hospital, they said.

Separately, some relatives of patients, admitted to Amarpatan Civil Hospital, created a major ruckus after a '108' ambulance failed to arrive for several hours.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the exact cause, including the role of speeding and the parked vehicle on the highway.

Police have registered a case and are questioning the trailer driver after taking him into custody.