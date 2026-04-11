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Spain’s PM Calls on Europe to Act Over Situation in Lebanon
(MENAFN) Pedro Sánchez has urged European leaders to take coordinated action to prevent Lebanon from deteriorating into “a new Gaza,” calling for a unified response to Israel’s military actions.
In a televised address on Friday, Sánchez said: “Let us not allow a 'new Gaza' in Lebanon, because in the face of flagrant violations of international humanitarian law, Europe must act consistently,” according to reports.
He argued that the European Union should apply the same principles across global conflicts, adding that consistency would strengthen Europe’s credibility, including in its support for Ukraine.
Sánchez also renewed his call for the suspension of the EU’s association agreement with Israel, a framework established in 1995 that governs trade and political relations.
Earlier in the week, he also wrote on social media that Lebanon should be included in the ceasefire arrangement reached with Iran, emphasizing the need for accountability and stating: “There must be no impunity for these criminal acts.”
In a televised address on Friday, Sánchez said: “Let us not allow a 'new Gaza' in Lebanon, because in the face of flagrant violations of international humanitarian law, Europe must act consistently,” according to reports.
He argued that the European Union should apply the same principles across global conflicts, adding that consistency would strengthen Europe’s credibility, including in its support for Ukraine.
Sánchez also renewed his call for the suspension of the EU’s association agreement with Israel, a framework established in 1995 that governs trade and political relations.
Earlier in the week, he also wrote on social media that Lebanon should be included in the ceasefire arrangement reached with Iran, emphasizing the need for accountability and stating: “There must be no impunity for these criminal acts.”
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