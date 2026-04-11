CFTC Names Innovation Task Force Members To Advance Crypto Clarity

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission has unveiled the first roster of members for its Innovation Task Force, part of a broader effort to bring clearer rules to the crypto market. Spearheaded by Michael Passalacqua, the CFTC's senior advisor to Chairman Mike Selig, the initiative aims to provide greater clarity for American developers and investors navigating digital assets.

In an announcement on Friday, the agency named five initial members who will join Passalacqua: Hank Balaban, formerly a crypto-focused attorney at Latham & Watkins; Sam Canavos, an ex-Patomak advisor with crypto and prediction markets experience; Mark Fajfar, a longtime CFTC legal veteran; Eugene Gonzalez IV, who previously practiced cryptocurrency law at Sidley Austin; and Dina Moussa, a Market Participants Division special counsel at the CFTC. Chairman Selig praised the lineup, saying the group combines deep legal expertise with a shared commitment to delivering clear“rules of the road” for U.S. innovators.

The expansion of the Innovation Task Force fits a broader push by U.S. regulators to provide regulatory clarity for the digital asset sector, a project outlined under the direction of the Trump administration. The CFTC's move comes alongside parallel efforts at the Securities and Exchange Commission to define regulatory boundaries for crypto assets.

The CFTC has formalized its Innovation Task Force with a first five-member roster led by Michael Passalacqua, signaling a structured approach to crypto governance. The new task force is part of the agency's effort to deliver clear rules of the road for American innovators and to reduce ambiguity around crypto markets. The CFTC has also launched an“innovation tracker” to map ongoing work across crypto, artificial intelligence and autonomous systems, and contracts and prediction markets. Regulatory clarity remains entangled with the broader political debate, including questions about the CLARITY Act and how the CFTC and SEC divide jurisdiction over digital assets.

Key takeawaysA new lineup for regulatory clarity

The initial members bring a blend of legal and regulatory experience tailored to crypto markets. Balaban's background at a major law firm and Gonzalez IV's Sidley Austin credentials anchor a practice familiar with crypto law. Canavos's policy-oriented experience at Patomak and Fajfar's long tenure within the CFTC provide institutional continuity, while Moussa's role in the Market Participants Division emphasizes practical, participant-focused considerations. Together with Passalacqua, the group is positioned to translate evolving technology and market developments into more predictable oversight parameters.

“The Innovation Task Force brings together a leading team that exhibits deep expertise and an enthusiastic commitment to deliver clear rules of the road for American innovators,” Selig said in the announcement. The wording underscores the regulator's intent to move beyond static guidance toward actionable policy that market participants can rely on as the crypto ecosystem evolves.

Innovation tracker and three focus areas

Alongside naming the task force, the CFTC introduced an innovation tracker intended to document the agency's ongoing efforts to modernize regulation in three priority areas: crypto and blockchain, artificial intelligence and autonomous systems, and contracts and prediction markets. The tracker signals where policymakers believe clarity is most urgently needed and where technological progress intersects with market integrity.

The move occurs amid a broader regulatory dialogue about how U.S. authorities will handle crypto assets, particularly in relation to securities laws and futures framework. The CFTC's emphasis on“clarity” aligns with a broader push by federal agencies to set clearer boundaries for who regulates what in the digital-asset space, a shift that could influence market structure, product design, and compliance costs for firms building in this space.

Regulatory landscape and the CLARITY Act

Another layer shaping the next steps is the debate over the CLARITY Act, a legislative proposal that some policymakers advocate as a way to codify regulatory jurisdiction for crypto. SEC Chair Paul Atkins has publicly urged Congress to pass the act to establish a durable framework that can accommodate rapid innovation while protecting investors. In parallel, the SEC has signaled that it does not see most crypto assets as securities, a position that would naturally concentrate regulatory authority with the CFTC for many tokenized products if the law changes or is clarified in law.

While both agencies have indicated readiness to implement a clearer framework, the ultimate outcome remains tied to Congressional action and how the CLARITY Act is translated into enforceable policy. For market participants, the tension between the CFTC's emphasis on spot markets, risk controls, and market infrastructure, and the SEC's security-centric view, could shape product design, listing decisions, and compliance programs in the near term.

Investors and builders should watch how the Innovation Task Force's work translates into concrete guidance, potential safe harbors, or pilot programs that could lower uncertainty and speed legitimate innovation. The cross-agency dialogue and the push for legislative clarity may, if successful, unlock a more predictable regulatory environment that balances innovation with market integrity.

Source for the task force announcement: Michael Passalacqua, via a post on X, and the CFTC press release detailing the initial membership and the broader policy objective.

What happens next remains linked to congressional action and how the CLARITY Act is refined and enacted. In the meantime, market participants should monitor how the tracker's focus areas evolve into practical rules, and which areas-if any-move from guidance toward formal rulemaking or enforcement priorities.

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