Mumbai Police Uncover Major Terror Funding Case, Key Accused Allegedly Created 40 Fake Passports

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) In a significant breakthrough, the Mumbai Police have uncovered a major terror funding angle linked to a suspected hawala racket, with key accused Salim Sheikh allegedly creating fake passports for nearly 40 individuals using forged documents.

The Anti-Terrorism Branch of the Special Branch conducted simultaneous raids at three locations in the Kurar area of Malad, leading to the arrest of Mohammed Islam Ismail Khan, alias Salim Rahmatullah Sheikh (49). During the operation, investigators recovered crucial evidence, including a Kuwaiti Civil ID card and documents linked to multiple identities. The case is likely to be transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch for further probe.

Police sources revealed that personal documents of around 40 individuals were seized from the accused's hideout. Preliminary findings suggest these were used to obtain passports under forged identities, raising concerns about their potential misuse in illegal activities.

Investigators also recovered two passports issued in the accused's name-one from Hyderabad under a fictitious identity and another from Mumbai-indicating a well-organised network. The probe intensified after intelligence inputs pointed to suspicious financial transactions linked to the accused.

The investigation has further revealed that the accused has travelled to Kuwait approximately 50 times over the past 22 years. The police are now working to ascertain whom he contacted during these trips and whether any suspicious financial transactions took place.

Furthermore, a substantial amount of cash has been recovered from the accused's residence, including bundles of 500, 200, and 50-rupee notes. The police are currently investigating the source of these funds and the purpose for which they were intended to be used.

At present, the police are conducting an in-depth investigation into the entire matter and are also exploring the possibility of a link to an international terror funding network. Officials believe that this revelation could lead to the unearthing of a major fake passport racket and a potential terror funding network.