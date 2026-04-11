James Cameron, Queen Latifah To Be Honoured At Cinemacon 2026 Awards

Filmmaker James Cameron will lead a star-studded list of honourees at the Big Screen Achievement Awards during CinemaCon 2026, set to conclude on April 16 at the Dolby Colosseum in Las Vegas, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The awards ceremony, presented by Cinema United, will honour achievements in filmmaking and theatrical exhibition. Cameron will receive the Cinema United Spirit of the Industry award. Other prominent recipients include Queen Latifah (Cultural Impact in Film), LaKeith Stanfield (Star of the Year), Zoey Deutch (Vanguard Award), Adam Scott (Award of Excellence in Acting), Noah Centineo (Star of Tomorrow), and Catherine Laga`aia (Rising Star of 2026). The ceremony will be hosted by television personality Nischelle Turner.

"Our industry is at its best when those in it come together to celebrate the power of seeing a movie on the big screen," said Cinema United president and CEO Michael O'Leary. "This includes the incredibly talented people both in front of and behind the camera, whose work is at the heart of what makes the moviegoing experience so powerful and enduring. The films from this year's honorees will undoubtedly capture the imaginations of audiences around the world and we are proud to honor their achievements," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Cinema United President and CEO Michael O'Leary said the event celebrates the power of the theatrical experience and the talent driving the global film industry.

What's Next for the Honourees

Cameron's recognition comes after the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash and ahead of his upcoming concert film project with Billie Eilish. Meanwhile, Latifah is set to reprise her role in Ice Age: Boiling Point. Stanfield will next appear in I Love Boosters, while Deutch is preparing for the release of Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass. Scott will feature in the upcoming film Hokum, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Centineo is gearing up for Street Fighter, and Laga`aia will make her big-screen debut in Disney's live-action Moana, starring alongside Dwayne Johnson.

CinemaCon 2026 is scheduled from April 13 to 16, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)