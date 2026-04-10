Colombian Innovation Brings Blockchain To U.S. Construction

MENAFN - GetNews) By: Erica Giraldo

Miami, FL - As the United States pours billions into infrastructure modernization and green building initiatives, one of the industry's biggest challenges remains largely invisible: verifying where construction materials come from - and proving their environmental impact.

Now, a Colombian entrepreneur is bringing a blockchain-inspired solution to the American market.

Carlos Oñate, founder of a circular construction model in Colombia, is set to introduce a system called the Digital Material Passport (DMP) in several U.S. cities in 2026. The technology is designed to digitally certify recycled construction materials, offering traceability and performance verification at a time when sustainability reporting and environmental compliance are under increasing scrutiny.

The move comes as the U.S. construction industry faces mounting regulatory pressure, fluctuating material costs, and growing investor demand for transparent ESG metrics. With hundreds of millions of tons of construction and demolition waste generated annually nationwide, the push to reuse materials is accelerating. But industry analysts say confidence and certification remain barriers to wider adoption.

Oñate's system aims to address that gap.

Developed in early 2024, the Digital Material Passport assigns a unique digital identity to each batch of recycled material derived from construction waste. The system records origin data, technical specifications, structural testing results, and carbon footprint estimates. Using a blockchain-inspired architecture, the information is secured and made verifiable, allowing engineers, developers, and regulators to confirm a material's compliance before it is incorporated into new projects.

In practice, that means a contractor sourcing recycled aggregates for a highway project or commercial development could digitally verify performance standards and environmental metrics in real time.

The concept mirrors broader trends already visible in other sectors, where blockchain-based traceability has transformed supply chain verification in industries such as food safety and pharmaceuticals. In construction, however, large-scale digital certification of recycled materials remains in its early stages.

Major corporations like Cemex US have integrated circular economy strategies into operations, converting waste into new construction inputs. But smaller and mid-sized recyclers often lack standardized digital verification systems. As federal and state infrastructure spending expands - and as green certification programs such as LEED become more influential - the demand for measurable, auditable sustainability data is rising.

Oñate's model was first implemented in Colombia through his company, Agregados Arenas y Gravas S.A.S., which has focused on industrial-scale reuse of construction and demolition waste since 2022. The company has applied structural reuse models in urban infrastructure projects and received national recognition for its environmental management initiatives.

The Digital Material Passport framework is also detailed in Oñate's book on sustainable construction waste management, where he outlines a full-cycle circular economy system - from controlled material intake and industrial processing to reintegration into new civil works.

Industry observers note that the financial implications of traceability technology could be significant. Infrastructure investors increasingly evaluate projects not only on cost and engineering feasibility but also on lifecycle emissions, regulatory compliance risk, and supply chain transparency.

If widely adopted, blockchain-based certification tools for recycled materials could reshape how construction inputs are validated and financed - particularly as banks and insurers begin factoring environmental risk into underwriting decisions.

Oñate is scheduled to present the Digital Material Passport system and his research in cities including Miami, Houston, and Los Angeles in 2026 - markets with active real estate development and large-scale infrastructure expansion.

Whether the U.S. industry embraces the model remains to be seen. But as sustainability moves from marketing language to measurable obligation, the question facing builders may no longer be whether to use recycled materials - but how to prove they meet the standard.