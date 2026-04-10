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Aqaba Records 69% Hotel Occupancy Over Weekend, Reflecting Stable Tourism Activity

Aqaba Records 69% Hotel Occupancy Over Weekend, Reflecting Stable Tourism Activity


2026-04-10 07:08:18
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Aqaba, Apr. 10 (Petra)-- Dina Mahadin - Aqaba recorded a hotel occupancy rate of around 69% during the weekend, indicating continued stability in tourism activity and a steady inflow of visitors, according to officials.
The Commissioner for Tourism and Youth Affairs at the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, Thabet Al-Nabulsi, told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that five-star hotels achieved a 75% occupancy rate, while four-star hotels recorded 63%, and three-star hotels reached 68%. He noted that these figures reflect a balanced distribution of bookings across different accommodation categories.
Al-Nabulsi said these indicators highlight the resilience of Aqaba's tourism sector and its ability to attract visitors from both within Jordan and abroad, reinforcing the city's position as a leading year-round tourist destination.
Al-Nabulsi reaffirmed the authority's continued support for initiatives and promotional programs aimed at boosting domestic tourism and encouraging Jordanian families to visit Aqaba and enjoy its varied tourism experiences, stressing that current indicators reflect a positive and stable outlook for the sector.

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Jordan News Agency

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