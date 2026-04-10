Over 200 Hectares In Khmelnytskyi Region Transferred To State From Russian And Belarusian Owners

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor's Offic, according to Ukrinform.

“Since the start of the full-scale invasion in the Khmelnytskyi region, 209 hectares of land previously owned by citizens of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus have been returned to the state,” the statement reads.

In particular, following a lawsuit filed by the Letychiv District Prosecutor's Office, a 0.12-hectare land plot was confiscated from a Russian citizen and transferred to state ownership.

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The basis for this was that the owner, as a foreigner, failed to dispose of the inherited land plot for the purpose of personal farming within the established timeframe.

As reported by Ukrinform, in Zakarpattia region, a former aide to a People's Deputy from the banned“OPZZh” party and a deputy of the Zakarpattia region Council was notified of suspicion regarding the illegal use of forest land valued at over UAH 150 million and the construction of a tourist complex

Illustrative photo: Freepik stock images