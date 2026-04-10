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Christoph Siemroth

Christoph Siemroth


2026-04-10 09:03:50
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor (Senior Lecturer) in Economics, University of Essex
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I am an economist with research interests in organizations, financial markets, and more.

I like to use experiments - both in the laboratory and the field - to learn about economic behaviour.

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Experience
  • 2020–present Senior Lecturer in Economics, University of Essex
  • 2016–2020 Lecturer in Economics, University of Essex
Education
  • 2016 University of Mannheim, PhD in Economics

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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