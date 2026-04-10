Bitfufu Announces March 2026 Bitcoin Production And Operational Updates
|March 2026
|February 2026
|Bitcoin Held
|1,794 BTC
|1,830 BTC
|Bitcoin Production
|214 BTC
|227 BTC
|Daily Bitcoin Production
|6.9 BTC
|8.1 BTC
|Self-Mining Production
|43 BTC
|37 BTC
|Cloud Mining Production
|171 BTC
|190 BTC
|Hashrate
|25.9 EH/s
|26.4 EH/s
|Self-Owned Hashrate
|3.3 EH/s
|3.6 EH/s
|Hashrate from Third-Party Suppliers and Hosting Customers
|22.6 EH/s
|22.8 EH/s
|Average Fleet Efficiency
|17.7 J/TH
|17.5 J/TH
|Power Capacity
|457 MW
|463 MW
Bitcoin Holdings and Production:
- Bitcoin Held: 1,794 BTC1, a decrease of 36 BTC from February 28, 2026. Bitcoin Production: 214 BTC (including 171 BTC from cloud mining and 43 BTC from self-mining).
Hashrate Overview:
- Total Hashrate Under Management: 25.9 EH/s, a year-over-year increase of 25.7% and largely unchanged from last month.
- Self-Owned Hashrate2: 3.3 EH/s. Hashrate from Third-Party Suppliers and Hosting Customers2: 22.6 EH/s.
Power and Infrastructure:
- Total Power Capacity Under Management: 457 MW, a year-over-year decrease of 4.4% and largely unchanged from last month.
Upcoming Conferences:
BitFuFu will be attending the following upcoming conferences.
- April 27-29, 2026: The Bitcoin Conference, Las Vegas, NV.
About BitFuFu Inc.
BitFuFu Inc. is a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator. BitFuFu is committed to empowering the global Bitcoin network through its industry-leading cloud mining platform, rapidly scaling infrastructure, and innovative mining services.
For more information, visit bitfufu or follow BitFuFu on X @BitFuFuOfficial.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as“estimate,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast,”“intend,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“seek,”“target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of BitFuFu's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause BitFuFu's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, the Company cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
Investor Contact:
BitFuFu Investor Relations
...
Charley Brady
Vice President, Investor Relations:
...
Media Contact:
BitFuFu Media Relations
...
1 Includes 357 BTC pledged for loans and miner procurement payables and excludes BTC produced by cloud mining customers.
2 Hashrate may be used for both self-mining and cloud mining.
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