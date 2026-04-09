MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Changpeng Zhao, known as CZ, offers a memoir about the founding of Binance and the broader arc of the crypto industry. Freedom of Money blends personal history with a builder's view of how a global crypto platform emerged during a period of rapid innovation. The book covers the early days, the pressures of scaling a global business, regulatory scrutiny, and CZ's personal experiences, including a four-month U.S. prison sentence. It also reflects on money, technology, and responsibility and the evolving idea of financial freedom. The title becomes available globally on Kindle and Paperback starting 08th April 2026.

Freedom of Money is CZ's memoir detailing the founder's journey and Binance's rise in the early crypto era. Global availability begins 08th April 2026 on Amazon Kindle and Paperback. English and Chinese editions will be published, with additional translations under consideration. All proceeds from CZ's authorship will be donated to charity.

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Freedom of Money provides a personal window into the era when Binance grew rapidly amid evolving rules, offering context on the pressures of scaling a global platform and the balance between innovation and accountability. For readers, builders, and investors, the memoir presents a founder's perspective on how early decisions and personal risks intersect with the development of the crypto ecosystem and the ongoing discussion about financial access and responsibility.

Global release date on 08th April 2026 for Kindle and Paperback. English and Chinese editions; additional translations under consideration. Proceeds from the authorship donated to charity.

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CZ Releases Freedom of Money: Memoir on Binance and Crypto Rise

CZ Releases Freedom of Money, a Memoir Reflecting on the Rise of Crypto and the Story Behind Binance

Dubai, April 9, 2026 – Few figures have been as closely associated with the rise of the cryptocurrency industry as Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ). In his new memoir, Freedom of Money, A Memoir of Protecting Users, Resilience, and the Founding of Binance, CZ offers a candid account of the early days of crypto, the rapid explosion of Binance, and the personal consequences of building at the centre of one of the fastest moving industries in modern finance.

Available globally from 08th April 2026 on Amazon Kindle and Paperback, Freedom of Money traces CZ's journey from his early life and unconventional path into technology through the founding and rapid growth of Binance during a period when the cryptocurrency industry was expanding at unprecedented speed.

Part memoir and part reflection on the evolution of digital assets, the book offers readers a builder's perspective on what it was like to grow a global platform in a new industry where the rules were still being written.

The memoir also reflects on the challenges that came with building at such speed, including the pressures of scaling a global company, regulatory scrutiny as the industry matured, and CZ's personal experience serving a four month sentence in a U.S. federal prison.

Alongside the events that defined CZ's career, Freedom of Money explores broader themes of money, technology and responsibility, and how his views on financial freedom have evolved over time.

Over the past decade, Binance has played a significant role in the growth of the digital asset ecosystem, helping support the development of infrastructure used by millions of users globally.

Freedom of Money provides CZ's personal perspective on that period of rapid innovation and expansion in the cryptocurrency industry.

Freedom of Money is available globally on 08 April 2026 on Amazon Kindle and Paperback. The book is published in English and Chinese, with additional translations under consideration. All proceeds from CZ's authorship of the book will be donated to charity.

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 310 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit: binance.

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