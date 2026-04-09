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UAE Authority Warns Using Private Cars To Transport Passengers Is Illegal

UAE Authority Warns Using Private Cars To Transport Passengers Is Illegal


2026-04-09 02:21:05
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Passengers have been encouraged to use taxis and 'Sawari' vehicles to ensure their safety
    By: Meher Dhanjal

    Residents of Ajman have been reminded that transporting passengers in a private car is illegal.

    Ajman Transport, in an advisory on Thursday, said: "Transporting passengers using private vehicles is prohibited".

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    The authority also warned that such an activity is considered a violation of the law and warrants a fine. Passengers have been encouraged to use taxis and 'Sawari' vehicles to ensure their safety.

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Khaleej Times

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