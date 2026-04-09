Dubai Property Transactions Jump 31% To Dh252 Billion In Q1

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai's real estate sector delivered a strong performance in the first quarter of 2026, with total transactions reaching Dh252 billion, a 31 per cent year-on-year increase in value, reflecting sustained momentum and investor confidence.

Data issued by the Dubai Land Department showed that a total of 718,160 real estate procedures were recorded during the quarter. Of these, 60,303 were real estate transactions, representing a 6 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2025.

Recommended For You Iran accepts Pakistan's two-week ceasefire proposal

Real estate investments continued to grow, with the number of investments reaching 57,744, a 7 per cent increase. Their total value rose to Dh173 billion, reflecting 22 per cent growth. This includes 15,540 investments by women, valued at Dh32 billion, clearly indicating strong investor confidence and continued capital inflows into Dubai's real estate market.

The investor base also expanded notably, reaching 48,448, an 8 per cent increase. This includes 29,312 new investors, up 14 per cent, demonstrating the market's ability to attract a diverse range of investors, both local and international, reaffirming Dubai's appeal as a safe, stable, and trusted investment destination.

Investments in luxury real estate continued to deliver robust performance, reaching Dh87.71 billion, a 26 per cent increase. This reflects sustained demand for high-quality developments and further reinforces Dubai's position as a leading global destination within this segment.

Foreign investment growing

Foreign investment value also rose to Dh148.35 billion, a 26 per cent increase, alongside an 11 per cent growth in the number of investments, which reached 48,445, highlighting sustained international trust in Dubai's real estate market and its growing appeal as a secure and stable destination for long-term investment.

Investments from GCC nationals recorded a 14 per cent increase in value, reaching Dh12.23 billion, with a total of 3,228 investments, reflecting the depth of regional economic ties and continued investment interest. Meanwhile, Arab investments totalled Dh12.11 billion, spread across 6,071 investments.

Sustained activity across all segments indicates that demand remains strong and consistent, driven by solid economic fundamentals rather than short-term fluctuations. Continued investment inflows, a growing investor base, and increasing diversification across projects further reinforce the sector's stability over the medium and long term.

Dubai's real estate sector continues to strengthen its role as a key driver of economic growth in the emirate, supported by strong investor confidence, policy stability, and the leadership's clear long-term vision.

The performance also reaffirms Dubai's steady progress in consolidating its position as a leading global destination for real estate investment, consistently transforming challenges into opportunities while advancing a balanced and sustainable economic model.

The performance underscores the sector's resilience and its ability to navigate regional developments, driven by the leadership's forward-looking vision. Dubai's balanced strategic approach continues to reinforce stability and trust across economic sectors, supported by the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033.

Dubai property sales hit Dh138.7b in Q1 as investors drive high-value deals Off-plan surge anchors Dubai realty as Q1 deals top 44,000 Dubai property market records growth in March despite regional conflict

ALSO READ