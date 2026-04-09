Dubai's Fruit, Vegetable Traders Confirm Wide Variety Of Food Available In Markets

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Members of the Fruit and Vegetable Traders Business Group have affirmed that the strong availability and variety of food products in Dubai, including fresh and perishable goods.

They cited multiple factors including robust infrastructure, the efficiency of Dubai's logistics links with global markets, proactive government action, and close coordination between the public and private sectors.

They said that these factors have helped meet consumer demand and maintain regular and stable supplies, despite the pressure that global developments have placed on international shipping.

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Members noted that Dubai has strengthened the ability of key sectors, including the fruit and vegetable trade, to diversify sourcing channels, activate alternative shipping routes, and enhance transport and storage efficiency.

They added that close coordination with all relevant stakeholders, particularly through the Business Groups operating under Dubai Chamber of Commerce, has helped reduce operational challenges and support faster action to maintain the efficiency of the logistics ecosystem.

Redha Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Fruit and Vegetable Traders Business Group and CEO of Fresh Fruits Company, said that Dubai's ability to sustain the uninterrupted flow of fresh produce in the current environment reflects the strength and resilience of its economic model, which is supported by visionary leadership, world-class infrastructure, and effective public-private collaboration.

Al Mansouri noted that the UAE's network of ports and strategic logistics hubs has provided flexible and reliable alternatives amid disruption affecting some maritime routes. This agility has efficiently ensured the continuity of supply, while Dubai's advanced cold chain ecosystem and integrated warehousing capabilities have continued to support the handling and distribution of perishable goods.

He added:“Under the guidance of the UAE leadership, Dubai Customs, DP World, and other port and logistics stakeholders implemented timely facilitation measures that enabled smooth cargo movement through alternative corridors into Jebel Ali and the free zones.”

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