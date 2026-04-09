UAE Detects No Missiles, Confirms Airspace Free Of Threats On April 9

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UAE's Ministry of Defence, for the first time in over 40 days, announced on Thursday that the country's airspace was free of any air threats during the past hours.

This comes after US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he agreed to suspend the bombing of Iran for two weeks while accepting a 14-day truce proposal from mediators.

Today, on April 9, UAE's Ministry of Defence confirmed that UAE air defence systems "did not detect any ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, or UAVs launched from Iran".

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Since the onset of the blatant Iranian attacks, UAE air defences have engaged a total of 537 ballistic missiles, 26 cruise missiles, and 2,256 UAVs.

No injuries were recorded in recent hours, keeping the total number of injuries at 224, involving individuals of various nationalities. No fatalities have also been reported in the past hours. Since the onset of the blatant Iranian attacks, the total number of martyrs has reached two, in addition to the martyrdom of a Moroccan civilian contracted with the Armed Forces. The total number of civilian fatalities stands at 10, from Pakistani, Nepalese, Bangladeshi, Palestinian, Indian, and Egyptian nationalities.

The Ministry of Defence affirmed its full readiness to address any threats and to respond firmly to any attempts that aim to undermine the UAE's security, ensuring the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability, and safeguarding national interests.

UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) said in a statement on Wednesday that the unprovoked Iranian attacks on the UAE necessitate a firm position, including ensuring that Tehran is held accountable and fully liable for damages and reparations.

In its statement, Mofa, emphasised "the need for a comprehensive and sustained approach that addresses Iran's full range of threats, including its nuclear capabilities, ballistic missiles, drones, military capabilities, and affiliated proxies and terrorist groups, while ending threats to freedom of navigation, as well as economic warfare and piracy in the Strait of Hormuz".

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