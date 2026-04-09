Qatar Adopts New Excise Mechanism On Sweetened Beverages

The General Tax Authority announced yesterday that Law No (2) of 2026, amending certain provisions of Law No. (25) of 2018 on Excise Tax, will come into effect on July 6, 2026, giving taxpayers and manufacturers time to adjust their operations.

The authority noted that the scope of application includes all products that can be converted into beverages and contain sugar or sweeteners, including concentrates, powders, extracts, or any other similar products. In a statement, the authority emphasized the necessity for all those holding excise goods to submit tax declarations disclosing stock levels upon the law's implementation through the Dhareeba Portal. Law No (2) of 2026 mandates the implementation of a new excise tax mechanism for sweetened beverages, based on a tiered volume model, where the tax is calculated according to the amount of sugar or sweeteners in the drink or taxable product, as part of Qatar's efforts to develop tax policies and support public health. The schedule of excise goods subject to tax, attached to the law, has also been amended to include sugar-sweetened beverages such as soft drinks and juices containing added sugar.

This approach aligns with the State's efforts to reduce the consumption of high-sugar products and incentivize manufacturers to lower the sugar content in their products, thereby promoting public health. This mechanism is also in line with the State's strategic directions, keeping pace with global best practices and achieving a balance between economic and health objectives. (QNA)