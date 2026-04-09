Moody's Brings Credit And Compliance Workflows Directly Into Anthropic's Claude

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) and Anthropic today announced that Moody's Agentic Solutions (MAS) will be available natively in Anthropic's Claude environment – including Claude Desktop, Claude, and Claude Enterprise – through a purpose-built Model Context Protocol (MCP) application. Together, the companies are bringing Moody's decision-grade risk intelligence into Anthropic's frontier AI environment, delivering trusted, auditable outputs at the scale and speed regulated institutions demand.

“The institutions that will lead in an AI-driven world are those that build on intelligence that can be trusted, defended, and acted upon,” said Cristina Pieretti, Head of Digital Content and Innovation at Moody's.“Moody's provides that intelligent layer – connected, decision-grade, and now available directly in the Claude environment where our customers are already working.”

Separately, Moody's is deploying Claude Enterprise, Claude Code, and Claude Desktop in its own operations to accelerate the product development lifecycle that powers its AI roadmap.

“Claude is built for work where the stakes are high and the outputs need to be defensible, and that's exactly what credit and compliance teams face every day,” said Kate Jensen, Anthropic Head of Americas.“Moody's is going all in by bringing Moody's Agentic Solutions natively into Claude for their customers and deploying Claude in their own operations.”

At launch, Moody's purpose-built agents will support credit analysis for financial institutions – including memo generation, peer comparisons, and scorecard assessments – as well as compliance workflows spanning entity profiling, ownership structure mapping, adverse media screening, and sanctions checks. All will be rendered as interactive reports directly within Claude through a dedicated MCP integration that connects Moody's intelligence at the protocol level, enabling agents to run natively in the Claude environment and produce outputs inline without requiring customers to move between systems.

For a credit analyst at a financial institution, workflows that previously required hours of data gathering across multiple platforms – assembling ratings, research, and financial data into a defensible memo – can now be executed conversationally inside Claude, with outputs that carry the same sourcing, explainability, and audit trail that regulated environments require. For KYC and compliance professionals, entity screening workflows that span ownership structure mapping, adverse media analysis, and sanctions checks are available as a single, integrated workflow rendered directly in the Claude interface.

Today's launch is the first in a series of Moody's agentic workflows planned for the Claude environment, with additional capabilities across risk monitoring and portfolio intelligence to follow.

Each agent is grounded in Moody's connected intelligence – a unified architecture spanning 600 million entities, 2 billion ownership links, and interconnected risk intelligence across credit, compliance, and operational domains. Outputs are valid, explainable, and auditable to meet the standard required for high-stakes decision-making in regulated environments.

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About Moody's Corporation

In a world shaped by increasingly interconnected risks, Moody's (NYSE:MCO) data, insights, and innovative technologies help customers develop a holistic view of their world and unlock opportunities. With a rich history of experience in global markets and a diverse workforce of approximately 16,000 across more than 40 countries, Moody's gives customers the comprehensive perspective needed to act with confidence and thrive.

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