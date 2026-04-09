Crans-Montana Fire: 38 Still Being Treated

The number fell by three between March 25 and April 8, and by seven within a month.

The national network for disaster medicine, Katamed, informed the Keystone-SDA news agency on Thursday that around a third of the injured were still being treated.

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Twelve injured people (-1 since 25 March) are still in Swiss hospitals. Six patients are being treated at the Chuv University Hospital in Lausanne and a further six (-1) in Zurich.

Seven people with burns are being cared for by Suva. Five of them are being treated at the rehabilitation clinic in Sion in western Switzerland and two at the Bellikon AG rehabilitation clinic (+1).

Nineteen patients are being cared for abroad (-3). These include three Swiss nationals (-3) and four foreign patients resident in Switzerland.

Of these patients, ten are still being treated in France (-1), one in Germany (-2) and eight in Italy.

This content was published on Apr 5, 2026 Swiss rescue group alleges privacy violations in relation to Crans-Montana fire disaster.