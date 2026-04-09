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Swiss Against Further Development Aid Cuts: Survey

Swiss Against Further Development Aid Cuts: Survey


2026-04-09 02:09:16
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss population is against further cuts in development aid funds, according to a survey conducted by the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss against further development aid cuts: survey This content was published on April 9, 2026 - 12:34 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Italiano it Popolazione contraria a taglio aiuto allo sviluppo, sondaggio ETH Original Read more: Popolazione contraria a taglio aiuto allo sviluppo, sondaggi

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Most of the 4,305 people surveyed would not support cuts even to redirect funds to supporting Ukraine.

Some 77% of respondents believe that public spending on development cooperation should remain unchanged or even increase. Opposing cuts are not only those on the political left, but also a majority of those on the right (58%).

+ How Switzerland manages foreign aid during global upheaval

Respondents also demand that sub-Saharan African countries should not be penalised. In particular, 49% oppose reducing the funds allocated to this region in order to increase aid to Ukraine. Some 32% do not express an opinion, while only 19% support this possibility.

The 2025-2028 credit approved by parliament for poverty reduction and economic development cooperation is almost CHF1.5 billion less than originally requested by the Federal Council – a cut of 18%.

In total, the credit amounts to CHF11.1 billion. Switzerland has reserved about 14% of the funds for Ukraine.

More More Foreign Affairs The consequences of cuts to Swiss foreign aid

This content was published on Apr 2, 2025 After the Swiss parliament cut millions from the 2025 foreign aid budget, the Swiss government announced which aid programmes would be axed.

Read more: The consequences of cuts to Swiss foreig

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